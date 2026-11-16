Born 95 Years Ago Today in Brooklyn, the Songwriter Who Helped Spark the 1950s Folk Revival and Wrote Songs Covered by Bob Dylan and The Byrds

On this day (November 16) in 1931, Bob Gibson was born in Brooklyn, New York. He became a folk singer in his 20s, after meeting Pete Seeger. Later, his output helped spark the folk revival of the late 1950s and early ’60s that helped launch the careers of Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, and many others. Notably, Gibson introduced Baez to her first national audience during the Newport Folk Festival. His songs have been recorded by a long list of artists, including Dylan, Simon & Garfunkel, The Byrds, and Peter, Paul & Mary.

Gibson left his hometown during his senior year of high school to hitchhike across the country. When he returned to New York in the late 1940s, he became a partner at a firm that taught speed reading. Gibson handled sales and public relations. He married his wife, Rose, in 1952, and they had three daughters. He was seemingly on course to have an incredibly normal middle-class life. Then, he met Pete Seeger.

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According to his biography, Gibson was so impressed with Seeger that he took the money he had saved for rent and bought a five-string banjo. Soon, he became a serious student of American folk music. He eventually quit his job and began traveling the country to collect songs. By his early 20s, Gibson was performing at schools, social clubs, cabarets, and cruise ships.

Bob Gibson Lands in Chicago

Eventually, Bob Gibson’s wandering brought him to Chicago. There, he met Albert Grossman, who became his manager. Grossman opened a folk club called The Gate of Horn in 1956. Gibson started an 11-month engagement at the club as an opening act. Before long, he was the headliner. During that time, Grossman also booked acts like Glenn Yarborough, Judy Collins, Joan Baez, and Hamilton Camp.

Gibson introduced Baez at the 1959 Newport Folk Festival. It was her first time playing for a national audience. Two years later, he and Camp released their debut album, Gibson and Camp at the Gate of Horn. It was a landmark release that was later cited as a major influence by John Lennon, John Denver, and Gordon Lightfoot, among others.

[RELATED: Remembering When Joan Baez Explored Her Complex Feelings About Bob Dylan With a Hit Single in 1975]

While performing at the Gate of Horn, Gibson met Playboy cartoonist and club regular Shel Silverstein. They became friends and Gibson convinced Silverstein to start writing songs. They penned dozens of songs together over the next 35 years.

Highlights from Gibson’s Song Catalog

Bob Gibson wrote, co-wrote, and rearranged many classic folk songs that several artists later covered. The list below contains a few of his best-known compositions.

“Abilene”–George Hamilton IV

“You Can Tell the World”–Peter, Paul, & Mary

“Farewell Party”–John Denver

“John Henry”–Harry Belafonte

“There’s a Meetin’ Here Tonight”–The Limeliters

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