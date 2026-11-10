“Come Together” Again: Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Announce Rare 2027 Reunion for a Special Cause

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr will soon share the stage once again. The Beatles bandmates are set to perform together at Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh’s VetsAid music festival.

The benefit show to take place on Jan. 29 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It will feature a “super set” from McCartney, Starr, and Walsh, per a press release.

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Additional performers include The Killers, The War on Drugs, St Vincent, and Lucius.

“Having spent the past two years at the Sphere and working with the hardworking people of Las Vegas, I want to show them my gratitude and respect,” Walsh said, alluding to the Eagles’ residency at the high-tech venue. “This city has taken such good care of me and my family that it would be my privilege to give back to the large veteran community here and to their families.”

“The VetsAid rock and roll circus is pulling into the MGM Grand Garden and for our tenth anniversary we have our biggest show ever!” he continued. “Join me on stage with my musical heroes Paul and Ringo (and more surprise guests), Vegas’s hometown icons The Killers, the sublime St Vincent and my beloved The War on Drugs and Lucius who are the only acts I’ve ever invited back to VetsAid.”

Walsh concluded his statement by encouraging fans to “hit the jackpot with us on January 29th! Support our veterans and support each other.”

What to Know About Joe Walsh’s VetsAid Show

VetsAid—which has previously included performances from stars like Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, Eddie Vedder, Vince Gill, and more—is known for curating an exclusive once-in-a-lifetime festival lineup in a different American city each year.

All net proceeds from the concert will go directly to veterans’ services charities. To date, VetsAid has disbursed more than $5,000,000 in grants.

The cause is an important one to Walsh, whose dad died while stationed and on active duty. As such, Walsh aims to use his platform to raise funds and awareness for soldiers and their families.

Tickets will go on-sale to the public Friday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. PT. Veterans will have access to exclusive tickets and pricing.

Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images