Country Singer Who Made History With a Top 10 Hit and Wrote for George Jones Dead at 58

Mark McGuinn, the singer best known for his 2001 hit “Mrs. Steven Rudy,” has died. He was 58.

According to his obituary, McGuinn died on Oct. 26. No cause of death was disclosed.

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A Greensboro, North Carolina, native, McGuinn grew up alongside three brothers and one sister. The obituary notes that, over the years, McGuinn became known for his “kindness, creativity, easygoing nature, and seemingly unlimited capacity for love and acceptance.”

McGuinn’s musical journey started in high school. There, he was member of the jazz band and played the trumpet.

He also played soccer in high school, college, and professionally, but an injury put an end to his athletic pursuits and prompted his move to Nashville.

What to Know About Mark McGuinn

While in Music City, McGuinn “was fortunate to be surrounded by a unique circle of songwriters who shared their knowledge, wisdom, and craft, lessons he carried with him throughout his life,” his obituary states.

He eventually landed a recording deal with VFR Records. Then, in 2001, McGuinn “made country music history when his debut single, ‘Mrs. Steven Rudy,’ became the first Top 10 country hit by a new independent-label artist in more than 40 years,” per his obituary.

McGuinn went on to release a self-titled debut album. That LP helped to pave the way for independent artists who followed his path.

McGuinn also regularly showcased his pen skills on other artists’ records, co-writing Lonestar’s top-15 country hit, “Unusually Unusual.” He also co-wrote George Jones’ 2008 release, “You and Me and Time.”

Outside of music, McGuinn was a husband to Dr. Stacey M. McGuinn, and a dad to Ella Rose McGuinn and Charles (Charlie) Philip McGuinn. His kids, McGuinn’s obituary says, “became the greatest blessings of his life and a source of enduring love and pride.”

McGuinn is survived by his children and their mother, as well as his mom, sister, brothers, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends and family laid the late singer to rest on Nov. 8 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, McGuinn’s family requested that mourners make memorial donations to the MusiCares Foundation, which works to provide health and human services to music professionals who need them, and/or to Christ United Methodist Church.

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