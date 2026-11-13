Emmylou Harris Celebrates Gram Parsons With Special Tribute Before Historic Rock Hall Moment

On Saturday, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will roll out the red carpet once again for the 2026 class of inductees. Looking at the star-studded list, it included Queen Latifah, Phil Collins, Iron Maiden, Oasis, Wu-Tang Clan, and several others. But for Emmylou Harris, it was a special moment. Not for herself, but for the legacy of Gram Parsons. Inducted into the Rock Hall under the Music Influence category, Parsons received a special tribute on the eve of his induction from none other than Harris herself.

At just 26, Parsons had the world at his fingertips. He recorded with the Flying Burrito Brothers, the Byrds, and the International Submarine Band. Often considered one of the greatest artists of all time by Rolling Stone, Parsons sadly passed away in 1973 at just 26 from a drug and alcohol overdose near Yucca Valley. While more than five decades have passed since his death, his influence and music continue to inspire. And it was that legacy that caught the attention of the Rock Hall.

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But for Harris, she also knew that Parsons would find his way to the Rock Hall. On Wednesday, she helped celebrate the hitmaker alongside Sheryl Crow, the Black Crowes, and Elvis Costello. Producing a stellar lineup, nothing compared to when Harris took the stage to perform “Love Hurts.” She told the crowd, “Gram taught me this one. We did it a lot of times. But not enough.”

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Gram Parsons Proved Country Could Be “Cool, Poetic, And Cosmic”

Harris and Parsons first met each other at a club in Washington, D.C. Although the two collaborated, Harris explored different avenues, working with Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Neil Young, and the Queen of Country Music, Dolly Parton. Still, among her most cherished memories on stage was standing beside Parsons.

With the evening a full-blown celebration of Parsons, his daughter, Polly Parsons, took a moment to share some kind words about the mark her father left. “Though his time with us was too too short, his influence remains immeasurable. Without Gram, the entire landscape of alternative country and Americana would not exist in the way that we know it today. He showed us, and he showed the world, that country music could be cool, poetic and cosmic.”

The Rock Hall appeared to agree with Polly when inducting Parson under the Music Influence category. The category was created for those unique voices that practical changed rock and roll forever.

(Photo by Jim McCrary/Redferns)