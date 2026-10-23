Every Baby Boomer Alive Has a Core Memory to Go With These 4 Hits From 1976

The core memories we make in our youth inevitably develop soundtracks of the music we were listening to at the time, entwining the two so much that as soon as we hear certain songs, no matter how much time has passed, we’re instantly whisked back to a memory from decades ago. For baby boomers, these four hits from 1976 do just that.

“December, 1963 (Oh, What A Night)” by The Four Seasons

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Some baby boomers are old enough to have core memories in December 1963, when The Four Seasons sang about in their mid-70s hit, and December 1975, when the band first released the track. By the following year, the song was topping the Billboard Hot 100. The reflective disco tune is as catchy as it is memory-conjuring, making this an especially fun listen for those who can remember the nights they spent in 1976.

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“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

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Another late-1975 release that later rose to prominence among top hits of 1976 is “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen. Indeed, it’s hard to imagine a world without this classic rock track. The song is as quintessential to the legacy of Queen as it is to the defining idea of mid-70s rock. Flashy, powerful, flamboyant, proud: this enduring track is a testament to what can happen when you take music very seriously and yourself, not so much.

“Love Hurts” by Nazareth

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Heartbreak seems to hurt harder in our youth, before we have the hindsight to realize that life really does go on and even the most painful breakups eventually become small blips in the back of your memory. Of course, before most baby boomers got to enjoy this time-earned wisdom, Nazareth released their utterly gut-punching rendition of “Love Hurts”. Dan McCafferty’s desperate wails at the top of his vocal range drive the point home. “Love hurts, love scars, love wounds and mars any heart.”

“The Boys Are Back In Town” by Thin Lizzy

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Finally, we’ll wrap this list of memory-inducing hits from 1976 with rock ‘n’ roll out of Dublin, Ireland. Thin Lizzy’s “The Boys Are Back In Town” is the musical equivalent of having a lengthy “remember when” conversation with an old friend. There’s an enticingly fun energy to this song that makes the listener reminisce about hanging out with their group of friends, even if they didn’t get up to all the stuff Thin Lizzy is singing about.

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