Every Baby Boomer Alive Has a Core Memory to Go With These 5 Songs From 1970

Scientists have proven that the music we listen to in our youth tends to stick with us longer than the songs we first hear in middle age. That means many of our core memories develop strong associations with the popular music of the day when we were in our teens and early twenties. Indeed, that’s why most baby boomers will have core memories attached to these five songs from 1970.

“Let It Be” by The Beatles

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The Beatles’ title track to their final album is particularly memorable because it signaled the end of one of the biggest cultural phenomena the world has ever seen. Most baby boomers saw the rise of The Beatles happen in real time. Thus, “Let It Be” almost felt like a send-off from the Fab Four to the rest of the world, inviting us to venture forth on our own new paths as the Liverpudlians did.

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“Woodstock” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

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Another song sure to have strong core memory associations is Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s radio-friendly rendition of Joni Mitchell’s haunting ballad, “Woodstock”. The world was still riding high on the lingering effects of the Woodstock Music and Art Fair, which took place in upstate New York in the late summer of 1969. Even the baby boomers who weren’t there to witness the event in person knew the significance of living during a time when these events were happening.

“In The Summertime” by Mungo Jerry

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Nothing can conjure memories of our youth quite like thoughts of summertime. No school, (sometimes) no job, and plenty of free time to enjoy the nice weather with friends? It’s hard to make a case for why one shouldn’t romanticize summer seasons of yesteryear, and songs like Mungo Jerry’s 1970 hit “In The Summertime” give us the perfect soundtrack to reminisce. If only we had appreciated all that free time while we had it in great quantities.

“Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Simon & Garfunkel

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Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” was a massive hit in 1970, making it virtually inescapable at the time. Most baby boomers will remember hearing this song over and over on the radio, inevitably linking the song to memories associated with being a teenager at the start of the 70s. Thanks to the countless artists who covered the song after its initial release, baby boomers had no shortage of opportunities to develop core memories of these songs.

“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Diana Ross

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Finally, Diana Ross’ hit version of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”, originally recorded by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, is another song that baby boomers will associate with personal memories as much as cultural ones. This was Ross’ first solo success after officially leaving The Supremes that year. The Supremes—and Motown’s golden era—were coming to an end, marking a new chapter in mainstream music.

Photo by Ivan Keeman/Redferns