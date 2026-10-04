Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Classic Rock Ballads From 1978

No baby boomer out there can say they grew up with lame music. The 60s and 70s boasted some of the greatest rock songs of all time, and a lot of amazing rock ballads dropped in the year 1978, specifically, for many a baby boomer to enjoy. Let’s look at just a few such ballads and get a little nostalgic, shall we?

“Straight On” by Heart from ‘Dog And Butterfly’

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Remember this disco-meets-hard-rock ballad from Heart? “Straight On” dropped in 1978 as one of several singles from the album Dog And Butterfly. It’s a fine little mid-tempo rocker with a touch of funk to it that makes it danceable, but it fits the ballad descriptor all the same. “Straight On” peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when it was first released.

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“Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad” by Meat Loaf from ‘Bat Out Of Hell’

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Meat Loaf knew his way around a ballad, and this soft rock tune from his first in the Bat Out Of Hell album series definitely fits the bill. “Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad” remains one of the singer’s most famous power ballads, and listeners at the time of its release certainly loved it. This song made it all the way to No. 11 on the Hot 100 chart.

“Arms Of Mary” by Chilliwack from ‘Lights From The Valley’

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Chilliwack isn’t exactly a household name, but they should be. This Canadian rock outfit had a memorable hit on their hands with “Arms Of Mary” in 1978. It’s on the folky side of rock ballads, and it’s also not a Chilliwack original. The OG version of “Arms Of Mary” was released by Sutherland Brothers & Quiver back in 1976. Chilliwack’s version was a modest hit for the band, peaking at No. 67 on the Hot 100, but I can’t help but think their version deserves more love.

“A Man I’ll Never Be” by Boston from ‘Don’t Look Back’

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Unsurprisingly, Boston makes it to our list of rock ballads from 1978 that many a baby boomer still remembers. “A Man I’ll Never Be” dropped in late 1978 and did quite well on the charts. It peaked at No. 31 on the Hot 100. Personally, I think it’s one of the best songs from the band’s second record.

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