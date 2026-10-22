Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Country Ballads From 1970

Remember these gorgeous songs from the turn of the 1970s? If you’re a baby boomer country fan, these sweet ballads from the year 1970 might just ring a bell.

“Hello Darlin’” by Conway Twitty from ‘Hello Darlin’”

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Conway Twitty released so many excellent country ballads in the 1970s that it’s hard to choose the best. I went with “Hello Darlin’” for one of his finest from the year 1970, and listeners at the time would agree. “Hello Darlin’” peaked at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart and would later make it to the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999. Twitty fans likely remember this song as his go-to concert opener for years.

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“My Woman, My Woman, My Wife” by Marty Robbins from ‘My Woman, My Woman, My Wife’

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Marty Robbins dropped this country ballad in early 1970, and it was a fast hit that nearly crossed over to the pop charts. The sweet love song “My Woman, My Woman, My Wife” topped the Canadian and US country charts and made it to No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song would later win the Grammy Award for Best Country Song, and I definitely think it deserved it. Dean Martin would also cover the song later in 1970.

“For The Good Times” by Ray Price from ‘For The Good Times’

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Remember this gorgeous tune, penned by Kris Kristofferson? Ray Price turned the tune into a hit in 1970, though it was first recorded by Bill Nash in 1968 and later by Kristofferson himself. Price’s version of “For The Good Times” topped the country charts and crossed over to the Hot 100 chart at No. 11.

“Wonder Could I Live There Anymore” by Charley Pride from ‘From Me To You’

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Many a baby boomer alive today remembers (and loves) this gorgeous entry on our list of country ballads from 1970. Charley Pride’s “Wonder Could I Live There Anymore” was a chart-topper on the country charts, though it didn’t quite cross over to the Top 40 on the Hot 100. Not that it mattered, though; this country ballad, penned by Bill Rice, remains one of Pride’s most beloved ballads today.

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