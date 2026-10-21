Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Country Ballads From 1972

If you’re a baby boomer who has spent a lot of time listening to country music, I’ll go out on a limb and say the following four high-charting ballads from 1972 are probably still swimming around in your memory somewhere. Let’s jog it, shall we? These ballads still hit listeners right in the heart.

“If You Leave Me Tonight I’ll Cry” by Jerry Wallace from ‘To Get To You’

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This tune was one of the most memorable country ballads of 1972. It was a crossover hit, too. Written by Hal Mooney and Gerald Sanford and performed beautifully by Jerry Wallace, “If You Leave Me Tonight I’ll Cry” was a No. 1 smash hit on the Hot Country Singles chart. The song also crossed over to the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 38. “If You Leave Me Tonight I’ll Cry” remains Wallace’s only No. 1 hit of his career, and what a gorgeous ballad to be known for.

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“When The Snow Is On The Roses” by Sonny James from ‘When The Snow Is On The Roses’

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Sonny James’ 1972 hit “When The Snow Is On The Roses” is actually a cover. The original version of the song leaned more toward traditional pop over country, and it was first recorded by Ed Ames in 1967. James’ version, though, was a real smash hit. The song made it to the top of both country charts in the US and Canada, and came in just shy of making it to the Hot 100 chart.

“Woman (Sensuous Woman) “ by Don Gibson from ‘Woman (Sensuous Woman)’

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Both Don Gibson and Mark Chesnutt got hits out of this song in 1972 and 1994, respectively. Gibson’s original version of this lovely ballad topped the Hot Country Songs and Canadian RPM Country Tracks charts. Some might remember this tune from Ray Charles’ 1983 version as well.

“It’s Not Love (But It’s Not Bad)” by Merle Haggard from ‘It’s Not Love (But It’s Not Bad)’

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Remember this smooth Merle Haggard ballad? This song on our list of ballads from 1972 that many a baby boomer can recall was a pretty big hit for Haggard and The Strangers. The Hank Cochran and Glenn Martin-penned tune topped the country charts in the US and Canada. “It’s Not Love (But It’s Not Bad)” was just a drop in the bucket for Haggard, though, considering it was his 13th No. 1 hit on the US country chart.

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