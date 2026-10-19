Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Country Ballads From 1975

Some country ballads just never get old, even those that were released to baby boomer listeners way back in 1975. The following four tracks still make listeners feel sentimental after all these years.

“Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain” by Willie Nelson from ‘Red Headed Stranger’

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It’s a classic about love and loss, and it’s also one of my favorite Willie Nelson songs. Bias aside, there’s no denying how insanely memorable this well-aged ballad is, and it’s by far one of Nelson’s finest releases.

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“Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain” by Willie Nelson was a smash hit in 1975, topping the Hot Country Songs chart. The song was a crossover pop hit, too, reaching No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“I’m Not Lisa” by Jessi Colter from ‘I’m Jessi Colter’

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I’m of the opinion that Jessi Colter deserves a lot more credit for her contributions to outlaw country music as one of the genre’s few female musicians, namely through this iconic ballad from 1975.

“I’m Not Lisa” by Jessi Colter remains the outlaw icon’s biggest success. It peaked at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart and No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart.

“Always Wanting You” by Merle Haggard and The Strangers from ‘Keep Movin’ On’

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Merle Haggard released quite a few ballads back in the 70s. But “Always Wanting You” is a particularly wistful release worthy of a spot on our list of baby boomer beloved country ballads from 1975.

“Always Wanting You” by Merle Haggard and The Strangers topped the Hot Country Songs chart in 1975. It also reached No. 3 on the Canadian country charts.

“I Just Can’t Get Her Out Of My Mind” by Johnny Rodriguez from ‘Songs About Ladies And Love’

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This sentimental little gem from Johnny Rodriguez is a bit of a deep cut. Honestly, I haven’t heard it out in the wild in a long while. But “I Just Can’t Get Her Out Of My Mind” is a fantastic country ballad that still sounds quite good after all these years.

“I Just Can’t Get Her Out Of My Mind” by Johnny Rodriguez was a chart-topper on the Hot Country Songs board. The tune also made it to No. 3 in Canada.

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