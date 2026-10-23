Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Country Ballads From 1978

Country ballads always hit so good, whether you’re a diehard fan of the genre or not. The following four ballads from 1978 might ring a bell to baby boomer country fans who first heard them hit the radio that very year. Time for some nostalgia!

“Every Time Two Fools Collide” by Kenny Rogers and Dottie West from ‘Every Time Two Fools Collide’

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Kenny Rogers and Dottie West dished out this beautiful country ballad in 1978, and even new listeners still find fresh interest in it after all these years. These two country crooners really had chemistry.

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“Every Time Two Fools Collide” by Kenny Rogers and Dottie West was a product of the songwriting partnership of Jan Dyer and Jeff Tweel. The duo recorded and released the song as a single, and it sped up the charts in 1978. “Every Time Two Fools Collide” topped the country charts and just barely missed making it to the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Ready For The Times To Get Better” by Crystal Gayle from ‘Crystal’

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Crystal Gayle, in my opinion, has one of the most underrated voices in country music. The stunning ballad “Ready For The Times To Get Better” certainly wasn’t underrated, though. In fact, this lovely ballad was a No. 1 hit on the country charts and a No. 3 hit on the Adult Contemporary chart in the US. Some might remember this song for its appearance in the 2015 Quentin Tarantino film The Hateful Eight.

“It’s All Wrong, But It’s All Right” by Dolly Parton from ‘Here You Come Again’

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The queen of country herself makes it to this list of ballads that baby boomer listeners loved in 1978. And listeners still love it today, after all these years. This song, penned by Parton herself, follows a narrator who calls up an old friend for a one-night stand to deal with her loneliness. “It’s All Wrong, But It’s All Right” by Dolly Parton topped the country charts in the US and Canada. And that’s despite the fact that the lyrics of the song are pretty sexually suggestive.

“Someone Loves You Honey” by Charley Pride from ‘Someone Loves You Honey’

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Charley Pride hit the charts with a bang with one of his finest ballads from 1978. “Someone Loves You Honey”. This song was written by Don Devaney and first recorded and released by Johnny Rodriguez several years prior to Pride’s version. But it was Pride’s version that hit the top of the country charts in 1978.

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