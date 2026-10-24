Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Country Ballads From 1979

If you’re a baby boomer and really enjoy classic country music, the following four ballads from 1979 might still be swimming around in your head somewhere. These tracks still sound good after all these years, too.

“She Believes In Me” by Kenny Rogers from ‘The Gambler’

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We couldn’t leave Kenny Rogers off this list of ballads, could we? He dropped quite a few country bangers off The Gambler in the late 1970s, one of which is the tender ballad “She Believes In Me”. Written by Steve Gibb, “She Believes In Me” was a fast hit for Rogers in 1979. And if you have ever been a struggling musician with someone in your life who supports you, this song will hit home.

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“She Believes In Me” by Kenny Rogers topped the Hot Country Songs chart and crossed over to the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 5.

“Amanda” by Waylon Jennings from ‘Greatest Hits’

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This ballad was originally released by Don Williams back in 1973. A few years later, outlaw country superstar Waylon Jennings took “Amanda” and ran with it, and his version ended up being an even bigger hit than the original.

“Amanda” by Waylon Jennings topped both country charts in the US and Canada, and came just shy of the Top 40 on the Hot 100, peaking at No. 54.

“I Just Fall In Love Again” by Anne Murray from ‘New Kind Of Feeling’

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This country ballad is another cover on our list. Though, the original version of “I Just Fall In Love Again” was a pop song rather than a country song. The tune was first dropped in 1977 by The Carpenters, then by Dusty Springfield. By 1979, Anne Murray had dished out her own country-pop version of the tune, and it was a pretty big hit.

“I Just Fall In Love Again” by Anne Murray was a chart-topper across the country and adult contemporary charts. It also reached No. 12 on the Hot 100.

“Nobody Likes Sad Songs” by Ronnie Milsap from ‘Images’

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That title isn’t entirely accurate, considering you’re reading this article. Some country fans just love good sad ballads, and “Nobody Likes Sad Songs” by Ronnie Milsap is one such 1979 song that baby boomer listeners still love.

“Nobody Likes Sad Songs” by Ronnie Milsap topped both country charts in the US and Canada in 1979.

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