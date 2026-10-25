Every Vietnam War Veteran Alive Remembers These 3 Must-Hear Anthems From 1970

Many a Vietnam War veteran heard some noteworthy anthems in the year 1970, before the conflict came to an end, and resonated with them quite a bit. Not every veteran enjoyed the following three tracks. But they left an impact on enough of them to be worthy of this list.

“War” by Edwin Starr from ‘War & Peace’

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This funky, psychedelic soul song from Edwin Starr was easily the most-heard anti-war song of the year 1970. Some Vietnam War veterans who experienced the trauma of the conflict might have heard this song and agreed with it, too. Starr’s catchy track repeats the lyrics “War, what is it good for?” at a time when a lot of Americans were wondering the same thing.

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“War” was originally released by The Temptations a few months prior to Starr’s cover. His version, though, was a smash hit. “War” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1970.

“I Should Be Proud” by Martha Reeves and The Vandellas from ‘Natural Resources’

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This very emotional anti-war tune is sung from the perspective of a narrator who lost someone they loved in Vietnam. “I Should Be Proud” challenged the notion that losing one’s husband or loved one in the military should always bring a sense of pride. Our narrator, on the contrary, is left empty and devastated in the wake of their loss.

“I Should Be Proud” by Martha Reeves and The Vandellas was only a modest hit for the group. It only peaked at No. 45 on the R&B charts. But its influence broke ground for similar protest songs that would drop later on in the year, including “War”.

“Handsome Johnny” by Richie Havens from ‘Mixed Bag’

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How about a little bit of a deep cut on our list of anthems from 1970 that Vietnam War veterans might remember? This folk-rock protest tune is a unique one. It follows a soldier throughout multiple America-involved wars, including the Vietnam War. Havens always had excellent vocal chops, but his delivery on “Handsome Johnny” sticks with the listener long after the song is over.

“Handsome Johnny” didn’t make waves on the charts. But it has since been revered as one of Havens’ most poignant songs.

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