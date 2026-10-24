Every Vietnam War Veteran Alive Remembers These 3 Must-Hear Anthems From 1971

So much music about war, politics, and other cultural subjects was hitting the airwaves in droves in 1971. And if you’re a Vietnam War veteran, there’s a good chance you heard and maybe even enjoyed these three topical anthems from 1971 that touch on that very conflict. Let’s take a look.

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This R&B tune was quite a hit for singer Freda Payne, and tons of listeners really resonated with it. By 1971, a lot more Americans were not in support of the Vietnam War. Many were ready for their sons, husbands, and loved ones to be returned home. “Bring The Boys Back Home” reflected that sentiment, and it was made even more enjoyable by Payne’s beautiful vocal delivery. This tune made it all the way to No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 3 on the Best Selling Soul Singles chart.

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“What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye from ‘What’s Going On’

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This classic soul hit from Marvin Gaye remains one of the most famous Motown songs of all time. It touches on the Vietnam War in addition to tons of other topical subjects from 1971, from the Civil Rights Movement to hippie culture. It was one of the biggest songs of the year and popular with just about everyone. “What’s Going On” topped the Cash Box Top 100 and R&B/Soul Singles charts. It also reached No. 2 on the Hot 100.

“Soldier’s Last Letter” by Merle Haggard and The Strangers from ‘Hag’

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Merle Haggard released a handful of songs about the Vietnam War back in the day, during a time when most country musicians avoided releasing music about the conflict as a whole. This tune, however, isn’t a Haggard original. This song on our list of anthems from 1971 that Vietnam veteran listeners remember was originally penned by Redd Stewart and Ernest Tubb back in the 1940s. Redd apparently wrote the song after getting drafted into the Army, following the Pearl Harbor attacks.

It’s a song about a different war. But Haggard’s cover very much resonated with Vietnam War vets at the time in 1971. “Soldier’s Last Letter” by Merle Haggard and The Strangers was a No. 3 hit on the country charts and made it to the Hot 100, but not in the Top 40.

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