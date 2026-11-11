Fantastic Four-Album Streaks: The Rolling Stones From 1976 to 1981

When you think of The Rolling Stones and four-album streaks, your mind probably races to an earlier stretch than the one listed here. We’re talking about the streak that started with Beggars Banquet in 1968 and ended with Exile On Main St. in 1972.

While we’re not denying the monumental impact of those four albums, we’d also like to point out that The Stones found their groove once more later in the 70s. The four albums included here all display the band’s greatness, even if they find different ways to get it done.

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‘Black And Blue’

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Mick Taylor’s impact on The Rolling Stones helped them to ridiculous peaks. But he found himself at odds with both the other personalities in the band and the lifestyle. When he left, the Stones found his replacement by auditioning them on different songs on Black And Blue. Ronnie Wood nabbed the gig. Harvey Mandel and Wayne Perkins, the other candidates, also acquitted themselves quite well on the record. Meanwhile, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards delivered an exceedingly sharp batch of songs to test the newbies. “Crazy Mama” and “Hand Of Fate” rock with purpose. Ballads “Memory Motel” and “Fool To Cry” get effectively sentimental. Not a miss among the eight tracks on the record.

‘Some Girls’

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Ronnie Wood was totally in place for the making of Some Girls. But Keith Richards’ attention was waylaid somewhat by his worsening legal problems. That gave Mick Jagger just enough of an opening to squeeze through plans to urbanize and modernize the band’s sound. “Miss You” utilized the disco beat but didn’t sacrifice the band’s gritty intensity in the process. “Shattered”, with its strangulated guitar tone, managed a kind of filthy funk groove as Jagger both bemoaned and celebrated New York City at its dingiest. Richards wasn’t completely left out of the picture. “Before They Make Me Run” cheekily alludes to his outlaw status. Just for good measure, “Beast Of Burden” brought them back to their Exile On Main St. R&B sweet spot.

‘Emotional Rescue’

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Emotional Rescue is likely the one album on this list that might prompt some arguments from folks. But have you listened to it lately? Critics (and Keith Richards) had their knives out because they felt that the title track rehashed “Miss You”. Maybe it did, but it did so quite smoothly. Meanwhile, the rest of the album nicely displays the band’s versatility. “Dance (Part 1)” revs up the funk. “She’s So Cold” shows their rocking side while also keeping the mainstream pop scene in mind. “Summer Romance” and “Let Me Go” grind effectively. And “All About You”, Richards digs (although he denied it) at Jagger’s self-centered nature, closing out matters on a sultry, soulful note.

‘Tattoo You’

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The fissures that had been building between Jagger and Richards became a yawning chasm when they tried to make a new album for 1981. When they couldn’t summon up the patience to write together, they raided the band’s vaults and unearthed some blindingly bright, previously hidden gems. Tattoo You also benefit from the somewhat unorthodox structure. The band frontloaded all the snotty, brassy rockers on the first side to blast listeners out of their seats. Once they had their defenses down, they uncorked a Side Two full of slinky ballads. “Waiting On A Friend” closes things out by making you believe everything is hunky dory inside the band, a nice bit of sleight of hand from the Glimmer Twins.

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