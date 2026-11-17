Journey’s Final Frontier Tour has been rolling almost non-stop since late February 2026 and will continue through stops in Anaheim, Las Vegas, and San Francisco in the last week of November. However, tour ended early for drummer Deen Castronovo, who stepped away from the band due to undisclosed health issues. Journey vocalist Neal Schon shared the news in a November 13 post on Facebook.

“After careful consideration and an extensive year of touring, our talented, longtime drummer Deen Castronovo has decided to step away to focus on personal health matters that require his attention. He has our full support during this time and extends his heartfelt thanks to the fans for the love, encouragement, and kindness he has received.”

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Schon went on to say that Steve Murphy, who had previously played with Trans Siberian Orchestra, Alan Parsons Project, and Christopher Cross, would be filling in for the remaining dates through November 28. For several days, Castronovo’s indirect message of gratitude was all fans had heard from him. On November 17, Castronovo made his first statement post-departure, and he sounded optimistic in spirit.

Deen Castronovo Responds After Departing From Journey Tour

“I CAN’T THANK YOU, THE FANS AND ALL OF MY DRUMMING COMMUNITY, FOR YOUR SUPPORT AND LOVE! Overwhelming and extremely humbled, to say the very least! I couldn’t ask for better people in my life to see me through this.TRUTH! Love does not accurately describe it,” Castronovo wrote on Facebook. “To Neal, Caino, Arnel, TJ, Jason. True brotherhood and family sums it up. I love you guys! Paula and Mic, you are diamonds!”

Castronovo shouted out several other colleagues before adding, “God willing, with the right doctors and experts I’m seeing soon, I’ll come back swingin’! Prayers and all the positive energy you can throw my way will be deeply appreciated. If I had the money, I’d bring you all home with me. You are loved people, more than you will EVER know! You hold my heart, folks.”

“One of the sweetest parts of reaching this age is seeing how many people we’ve come to love along the way,” one fan wrote on Castronovo’s post. Another commented, “No one but another drummer could understand just what it takes to give it your all night after night. What you have done these last many years was an incredible feat of athleticism mixed with art. Good luck with your health!”

Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage