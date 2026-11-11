From “Heart Racing Like It’s Daytona” to the Real Thing: Thomas Rhett to Perform at the 2027 Daytona 500

Thomas Rhett is heading to the Daytona 500. The Daytona International Speedway recently announced that the country star will perform at the pre-race concert on Feb. 21 ahead of the 69th running of The Great American Race.

“There’s an energy at Daytona on Daytona 500 Sunday that’s difficult to describe until you’ve experienced it,” Frank Kelleher, the President of Daytona International Speedway, said. “The anticipation builds throughout the day, and by the time the engines fire, there’s nothing quite like it in sports.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Of Rhett, Kelleher added, “Thomas Rhett brings tremendous energy to the stage, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him help build that momentum as we get ready for the 69th running of The Great American Race.”

What to Know About the Daytona 500

The action will begin on Feb. 13 with the Wheatley Vodka Clash At Daytona. It will continue on Feb. 17 with the Daytona 500 Qualifying Presented by Busch Light. That race will set the field for Duel at Daytona on Feb. 18, where drivers will battle it out for a spot in the coveted Great American Race.

The season-opening races will officially kick off on Feb. 19 with the NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series Fresh From Florida 250. The following day, there will be an action-packed double-header with the ARCA Menards Series race followed by the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series United Rentals 300.

All of that will lead up to Rhett’s Feb. 21 performance, which will get the party started for fans and drivers before the NASCAR Cup Series takes on the high banks in the 69th running of the Daytona 500.

The news comes amid a busy time for Rhett, who recently wrapped The Soundtrack to Life Tour. Rhett has also been teasing new music as of late. Most recently, he released his latest single, “Be There In a Minute.

” The track was Rhett’s first new music since the 2025 release of his latest LP, About a Woman (Deluxe). The 25-song release included collaborations with Lanie Gardner, Blake Shelton, Teddy Swims, Tucker Wetmore, and Jordan Davis.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images