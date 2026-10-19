Garth Brooks Makes Candid Admission About His Future on the Road

Garth Brooks made history when it came to The Blame It All On My Roots Tour. Wanting to celebrate his career in country music, the tour featured the hitmaker performing timeless hits like “Friends in Low Places,” “The Dance,” and “Ten Feet Away.” Since August, Brooks has taken his tour to cities like Denver, Orlando, and recently Salt Lake City. But when sitting on the stage at the Delta Center, the country legend expressed his thoughts on the future and what it might look like for his career.

With a career spanning over four decades, it would make perfect sense that Brooks might want to take a break. He not only sold over 170 million albums but also gained entry into the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Add that to his marriage to Trisha Yearwood and a net worth of $400 million, and Brooks had more than enough to keep himself busy without a country music career.

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And for fans wondering what will come after he ends his tour, Brooks let them know during his latest concert in Salt Lake City. “I’m not sure what the future holds, but I can tell you this. If we tour again after this, I would be crazy not to make, let’s just say it, the opening city of the next tour in Salt Lake City.”

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Garth Brooks Versus Ticketmaster And The Bots

Sending fans into a frenzy, the crowd loved the idea of Brooks returning to the Delta Center to kick off another tour. But for now, he prepared to leave the city behind and head to Tulsa for a string of shows at the BOK Center.

What made Brooks’ tour historic wasn’t the size of the show but how he handled the ticket-buying experience. With bots making it incredibly difficult for fans to purchase tickets, Brooks decided to announce his shows one at a time to combat the issue. If that wasn’t enough, he marked every ticket at $155.50.

Sadly, that didn’t stop bots from overtaking the sale. Not wanting the bots to win, Brooks added a total of four concerts in Salt Lake City. Giving fans more than enough chances to snag a ticket, the singer proved that when it came to his shows, fans were always the main focus.

And for somebody who wasn’t sure about his future, Brooks already seemed to have at least one idea floating around. Whether another tour actually happened remained to be seen. But if it did, Salt Lake City apparently already had dibs.

(Photo by Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)