Glenn Frey on the Unsung Country Rock Pioneers He Wanted to Model the Eagles After and the Classic Hit They Helped Inspire

Glenn Frey was endlessly impressed by Poco. In the liner notes for The Eagles’ 2003 compilation album, Frey told Cameron Crowe about his love for the band.

“Back then, Poco was the band that impressed me most. Their vocals were pristine and perfect. They were the band I wanted to model us after,” Frey said. “We loved all the singing bands—The Byrds and The Beach Boys—but to be honest, right then I had my eye on Poco.”

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When thinking about his goals for his career, Frey said he wanted the Eagles “to go beyond” Poco.

“We had it all planned. We’d watched bands like Poco and the Burrito Brothers lose their initial momentum,” Frey once told Rolling Stone. “We were determined not to make the same mistakes.”

“We all felt that this was going to be our best shot. Everybody had to look good, sing good, play good and write good,” he added. “We wanted it all. Peer respect. AM and FM success. Number one singles and albums, great music and a lot of money.”

The Eagles Song That Reminded Glenn Frey of Poco

They got one step closer to doing just that when, over the years, they inherited two bass players from Poco.

In terms of the music, Frey said that the Eagles best emulated Poco with their 1972 hit, “Peaceful Easy Feeling.”

“It reminded me so much of Poco. Compared to the original recording, it’s evolved through live performances to where it’s a bit of a different animal now,” he said in the liner notes. “… ‘Peaceful Easy Feeling’ had a happy, country-rock quality but a bittersweet irony about it that I thought was really great. I still love that song. Love singing it.”

Jack Tempchin, who penned the track, once told The Los Angeles Times about the meaning of the song.

“I did not think it was a love song or a hit because you don’t know if he winds up with the girl,” Tempchin said. “We were into pseudo-Zen and thought if something is gone that leaves your hand free to get something else. It was the attitude where you’re not so desperate.”

Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns