On this day (November 19) in 1954, Faron Young joined country music’s finest when the Grand Ole Opry welcomed him into its hallowed ranks. Signing with Capitol Records just two years earlier, Young was seemingly on the fast track to country music immortality with honky-tonk hits like “Goin’ Steady” and “I Can’t Wait (For the Sun to Go Down)”. He would go on to accumulate a staggering 89 charting singles, including five No. 1 hits, 19 Top Fives, 17 Top 10s and 16 top 20s. Several of those hits also made a splash on the pop charts.

However, Young’s remarkable success on the country music charts was frequently overshadowed by his often troubling off-stage antics. Making headlines for spanking a young girl at a West Virginia concert and firing a pistol into the ceiling of his home, Young battled alcoholism and depression throughout his career. Tragically, he died by suicide in Nashville on December 10, 1996. Just 64 years old, Young believed country music had long forsaken him.

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The Tragic Tale of Faron Young

Born February 25, 1932, in Shreveport, Louisiana, Faron Young grew up on his family’s dairy farm outside the city. Singing from an early age, he initially harbored aspirations of making it as a pop star. However, he changed course after seeing Hank Williams’ nine-encore performance on the popular Louisiana Hayride program.

Young began performing at the local Optimist club and nursing homes, eventually crossing paths with country singer Webb Pierce. Pierce brought the younger musician aboard on the Louisiana Hayride program.

Young first recorded in Shreveport for Philadelphia’s Gotham Records before signing with Capitol in 1952. He moved to Nashville and cut his first charting single, “Goin’ Steady”, in October of that year. However, just as his star was on the rise, Young was drafted into the U.S. Army in November 1952.

“Goin’ Steady” reached No. 2 during Young’s tenure, and he toured with the U.S. Army Band before his discharge in November 1954.

From 1954 to 1962, Young recorded a host of honky-tonk classics for Capitol, including the first hit version of Don Gibson’s “Sweet Dreams.” His most successful single was the Willie Nelson-penned “Hello Walls”, which also climbed to No. 12 on the U.S. pop chart.

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Later Career

Faron Young left Capitol in 1962 for Mercury Records, where he quickly found his stride again with hits including “Wine Me Up” and “It’s Four in the Morning”. He left the Grand Ole Opry in 1965, deciding that touring as a solo act was more lucrative.

By the mid-1970s, however, Young was more often making headlines for his personal life. In 1972, he was arrested for assault and fined $24 after allegedly spanking a six-year-old girl at a concert in Clarksburg, West Virginia. (Young claimed the girl had spat on him.)

On the night of December 4, 1984, Young fired a pistol into the kitchen ceiling of his Hickory, Tennessee home. His excessive drinking had also led to the degradation of his marriage, and he and wife Hilda divorced after 34 years in 1987.

Retiring from performing in 1993, Young often complained that country music undervalued its older artists. He shunned requests to guest star on the Opry from friends like country singer Jeannie Seely.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1955, Faron Young Got His First No. 1 With a Song He “Detested” Until It Became a Hit]

Just before noon on December 9, 1996, a member of Young’s band found him unconscious at his home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Young, who had also been battling emphysema and prostate problems, died the following day at age 64.

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