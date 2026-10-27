It Took Dusty Springfield a Whopping 47 Tries To Record One of Her Biggest Hits

In 1964, Dusty Springfield released “You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me”. The song began in Italian, written by Pino Donaggio and Vito Pallavicini. Later, Vicki Wickham and Simon Napier-Bell translated it into English for Springfield.

Springfield heard the song in Italian, and although she didn’t speak the language, the song moved her to tears. Springfield knew instantly she wanted to record her own version. “You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me” is a heartbreaking song, which says in part, “You don’t have to say you love me / Just be close at hand / You don’t have to stay forever / I will understand.”

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“You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me” became Springfield’s first Top 5 single in the United States, but the success of the song didn’t come easy. Springfield held herself to a very high standard to get this song right. In fact, she reportedly did 47 takes of her vocal on “You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me” before she was finally satisfied with the finished product.

In 1970, Elvis Presley released this song, which became a No. 1 hit for him.

Dusty Springfield’s Success After “You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me”

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“You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me” is one of Springfield’s biggest hits, but she did have more success after this song. Springfield followed “You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me” with “Goin’ Back”, a Top 10 single.

Springfield had a few more moderate hits before releasing “Son Of A Preacher Man”. That song, out in 1968 as part of her Dusty In Memphis record, became another one of Springfield’s big hits. A multi-platinum single, “Son Of A Preacher Man” is also Springfield’s final Top 10 single until 1987, when she released “What Have I Done To Deserve This?,” a collaboration with The Pet Shop Boys. Surprisingly, “Son Of A Preacher Man” was written for Aretha Franklin, not Springfield.

Although Springfield’s catalog of songs spans more than three decades, Springfield only received two Grammy Award nominations. Her two nominations were for “You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me” and “Son Of A Preacher Man”.

Springfield passed away in 1999. In 2007, Anne Murray released Anne Murray Duets: Friends & Legends, a record of collaborations. The project includes “I Just Fall In Love Again”, which Murray sings with Springfield. Springfield first recorded that song for her 1979 Living Without Your Love record.

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