Megan Moroney Reflects on Full-Circle Moment With Kacey Musgraves: “A Younger Me Would Never Believe This”

Megan Moroney has long been a fan of Kacey Musgraves. For Rolling Stone‘s Musicians on Musicians series, the country star sat down with pop hitmaker Alex Warren to discuss their careers. During the chat, Moroney revealed that she loved Musgraves long before they collaborated “Bells & Whistles.”

“With my dad: Our artist that we love together is Kacey Musgraves,” Moroney said. “I had a song with her on my latest album. The full-circle moment where you’re like, ‘A younger me would never believe this. I know that the stars had to align to be here, but how did they align this much?’ That’s why I’m always like, ‘God is real.’ You know what I mean? Some things are coincidences, but not everything.”

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Moroney’s love for Musgraves goes back to the latter’s woman’s debut album, Same Trailer Different Park, which was released in 2013.

“I remember hearing Same Trailer Different Park and being like, ‘One day, if I ever write songs, I would want it to be like this,’” Moroney said. “… That album is so smart and clever and it’s a little bit snarky, but somehow when she sings it, it’s with a smile.”

Moroney added, “I love her, and it was very full circle to have her on ‘Bells & Whistles.’”

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The collab appeared on Moroney’s latest LP, Cloud 9. For her latest tour, Moroney leaned fully into her emo cowgirl fantasy, crafting a pink-hued dream land that’s uniquely her.

“It’s almost like honoring my little-girl dreams. I’ve been given this opportunity to have an arena tour: What do I want to do?” she said. “And it’s like, ‘I want to freaking fly in a window, and I want all my guitars to be bedazzled, and I want a new outfit every single night because it’s an arena tour and I can do it.’”

While the music is decidedly country, Moroney is known to take risks in her music, much like Musgraves does in hers.

“I feel like my fans will go on whatever ride I take them on. I feel like too, as just human beings, we have a lot of different moods,” Moroney said. “You don’t have to be one thing. You don’t have to be sad all the time. You don’t have to be pop all the time. You don’t have to be super country all the time.”

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