Miranda Lambert Raises More Than $1M for MuttNation With Texas Benefit Concert

Miranda Lambert is giving back in a big way. On Nov. 6, the country singer put on the Music for Mutts benefit event in Round Top, Texas, and raised more than $1 million for MuttNation Foundation, which works to improve the lives of shelter pets.

That’s not the only way the event made an impact. The local animal welfare community benefited from the evening in many ways, including a generous donation to the Gardenia E. Janssen Animal Shelter. The money will help the shelter complete their surgical suite, allowing them to spay and neuter on site.

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In addition, guests helped fill MuttNation’s iconic Little Red Wagon with donations to further support the shelter and its animals.

As for the performances, Randy Rogers kicked off the special event. Later, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall, and Juliana Rankin made special appearances. The night ended with an unforgettable headlining set from Lambert herself.

The event was held on iconic Junk Gypsy property, a place where Lambert has longstanding ties. She’s visited the property over the years for its renowned antique fairs. Additionally, Lambert chose it as the backdrop for the photoshoot for her 2016 album, The Weight of These Wings.

Miranda Lambert Speaks Out About Successful Fundraising Event

“This night embodies exactly what MuttNation Foundation was created to do: bring animal lovers together to support communities and help pets in need,” Lambert said. “None of this would be possible without the incredible people, partners and supporters who believe in our mission and continue to show up for these animals.”

“Whether it’s donating, volunteering, supporting our events or simply giving a shelter pet a second chance, every bit makes a difference,” she added. “I’m so grateful to everyone who helped make this night possible and for the impact we can make when we all come together.”

Lambert and her mom, Bev, found MuttNation Foundation in 2009. Since then, it’s grown into a nationwide force for animal welfare. The foundation has helped more than 2,000 shelters and millions of pets through its programs and partnerships.

The funds raised through Music for Mutts will further support the Foundation’s work to promote shelter pet adoption, provide resources to animal shelters and improve the lives of animals in need.

Photo by Christopher Polk/Dick Clark Productions via Getty Images