Night Owls Unite: 3 Legendary Classic Rock Songs Written About Staying up Late

If you’ve got an all-nighter coming up or want to put together a classic rock playlist that will keep partygoers around all night, we’ve got you covered. Let’s take a look at a few iconic classic rock songs that are all about staying up late into the night. If you’re a fan of the 70s and 80s, these songs will ring a bell immediately.

“Rock And Roll All Nite” by KISS from ‘Dressed To Kill’ (1975)

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“I wanna rock and roll all night and party every day!”

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Well, there’s no way I could leave this KISS song off our list of classic rock songs about staying up all night, could I? “Rock And Roll All Nite” is a classic party anthem that just keeps giving.

“Rock And Roll All Nite” by KISS remains one of the band’s signature tunes. But back in 1975, the arena rock track was only a minor hit. The studio version peaked only at No. 68 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Later that year, the live version dropped, and fans definitely vibed with it more than the studio version. The live version of “Rock And Roll All Nite” peaked at No. 12 on the Hot 100.

“All Night Long” by Rainbow from ‘Down to Earth’ (1980)

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“You’re walking up with your eyes on me / It’s looking good, but I just don’t know / I need a girl who can keep her head all night long.”

How about some straightforward all-night-long party music that leans toward heavy metal? This gem from Rainbow fits the bill perfectly.

“All Night Long” by Rainbow was only a minor hit in the US. It peaked just 10 slots shy of reaching the Hot 100 chart. In the UK and Ireland, though, “All Night Long” was a Top 10 smash hit.

“Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting” by Elton John from ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ (1973)

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“Oh, don’t give us none of your aggravation / We had it with your discipline / Oh, Saturday night’s alright for fighting / Get a little action in.”

Elton John went the glam rock route with this almost proto-punk track about staying out late on a Saturday night, partying, drinking, and, of course, fighting.

“Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting” by Elton John reached No. 12 on the Hot 100. It also reached No. 7 on the UK Singles chart.

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