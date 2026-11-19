What’s the mark of a great album? To us, it’s not just the hit singles that announce the LP to the world. Excellent albums also contain songs that are never released as singles but are every bit as listenable, if not more. For a fine example, check out the 1980 album Glass Houses by Billy Joel. Hits like “You May Be Right”, “It’s Still Rock And Roll To Me” and “Don’t Ask Me Why” came pouring forth. But these four album tracks can hold their head just as high as those smash singles.

“I Don’t Want To Be Alone”

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Interestingly enough, Billy Joel frontloaded the singles from Glass Houses (the three mentioned above and “Sometimes A Fantasy”) on the front side of the record. That left the second side for songs that were perhaps subtler, but no less potent. Much of the album deals with the minefields of man-woman relationships. “I Don’t Want To Be Alone”, which starts off Side Two, tackles that topic from the perspective of a guy heading out to meet a woman for a date, perhaps even a one-night stand. He has to decide between dealing with the flop sweat and uncertainty and risking it all for a possible connection. A hint of a reggae influence adds some musical flavor to the track.

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“Sleeping With The Television On”

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One of the fun facets of Glass Houses is the presence of sound effects that now might confuse modern listeners. For example, the beginning of “Sometimes A Fantasy” features the sounds of a touch-tone phone. As for “Sleeping With The Television On”, it kicks off with the sound of the closing bars of the national anthem, followed by some white noise. That’s what used to happen when television stations signed off for the night before resuming activity the next day. Joel used that to signify the choice being made by the woman in the song to refuse any would-be suitors. The narrator is one of them, but he’s paralyzed by the same fear of taking a chance.

“C’etait Toi (You Were The One)”

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Billy Joel has never hidden his admiration for the work of The Beatles. On the album (The Nylon Curtain) following Glass Houses, he would indulge in Beatlesque touches on a much more frequent basis. Glass Houses, by contrast, mostly nods to the New Wave sounds of the day. But “C’etait Toi (You Were The One)” makes a clear callback to the Fab Four. Back in the day, Paul McCartney sang a line of “Michelle” in French. Joel ups the ante on this one, going the French route for an entire segment. It’s a nice little grace note added to a song that oozes with melody. The narrator tries to move on from his ex, only to realize his folly in letting her go a little bit too late.

“Through The Long Night”

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The album-closer flutters about in lovely fashion. “Through The Long Night” touches on a theme that’s somewhat common in the Joel oeuvre, that of a guy who’s trying to prove his worth to someone who’s reticent because of past experience. (Think of a song like “An Innocent Man”, as one other example.) But in this case, the narrator remains all-in, promising his devotion to the girl even for all her concerns. This is another one that gives off Beatles vibes, recalling the gorgeous Revolver ballad “For No One” with its tripping rhythm and delicate instrumental touches. It’s also the perfectly counterintuitive quiet finish for an album that, for the most part, emits more aggressive vibes.

(Photo by Mike Prior/Redferns)