The Beatles once sang that “it’s getting better all the time.” That’s a pretty good assessment of this little list of four songs we have for you. First, it’s an accurate line considering the quality of these four tracks, all coming from legendary artists.

Second, it’s right on the money because the word “better” pops up in the title for each. Let’s see if you agree with our choices for “better” songs.

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“I’ll Feel A Whole Lot Better” by The Byrds

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The Byrds erupted in 1965, as their folk-rock chiming offered a new sound to pop listeners. But those who were watching the credits might have been concerned that the band relied too heavily on the songs of Bob Dylan, who penned each of their first two singles (“Mr. Tambourine Man” and “All I Really Want To Do”). “I’ll Feel A Whole Lot Better”, which came from band member Gene Clark, helped to allay those fears. The song epitomized what The Byrds brought to the table in a musical sense, with Roger McGuinn’s 12-string dominating the proceedings. Tom Petty, whose early work is often compared to The Byrds, later did an extremely faithful cover of the song on his classic Full Moon Fever album.

“Better Things” by The Kinks

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The Kinks spent a great deal of the late 70s and early 80s trying to reestablish their rock credibility. After all the time spent on ornate theme albums where they embraced old-timey music in the decade before that, the Davies brothers got back to the crunch and thunder of their earliest singles. But they still found room for melody, as evidenced by “Better Things”. One listen to this gleaming tune and its positive message, and you’ll likely wonder how it didn’t make much of a dent as a single in 1981. Ray Davies actually wrote it while in a bit of despair over his failing marriage. He decided to look at the bright side, perhaps sending a message to himself that things would improve.

“You Better You Bet” by The Who

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“You Better You Bet” stands out as a very important song in The Who’s history. It was the first single they released in three years. And it was also their first with Kenney Jones on drums, replacing Keith Moon, whose death in 1978 caused the long hiatus. Although the Moon era would come to be polarizing among Who faithful (we think that stretch was underrated), there’s no doubting that this song started it off with a bang. Jones’ explosive drumming is just one of the thrilling parts of the song. Roger Daltrey sings it with a chip on his shoulder and a hole in his heart. He captures the mix of bravado and anguish that Pete Townshend conveys in the music.

“Better Be Home Soon” by Crowded House

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Smart pop music wasn’t easy to find in the late 80s, at least not on the United States’ singles charts. Crowded House was able to buck that trend and score big with their 1986 self-titled debut album, which belatedly broke out with the hit single “Don’t Dream It’s Over” in 1987. A year later, they came back with Temple Of Low Men, their sophomore effort. It’s every bit as good as the debut, even if the singles didn’t connect in the same fashion. We actually can’t say why “Better Be Home Soon” didn’t do better as a single, missing the Top 40 in America. It’s another example of Neil Finn’s effortlessly melodic songwriting prowess within this wonderful band.

(Photo by Ivan Keeman/Redferns)