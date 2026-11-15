On This Day in 1960, Ray Charles Scored His First Pop No. 1 With a 30-Year-Old Song That Became a State Anthem

On this day (November 14) in 1960, Ray Charles topped the Hot 100 with “Georgia on My Mind.” The song was written and originally recorded in 1930. Since then, several artists, including Willie Nelson, Louis Armstrong, Django Reinhart, and Glen Miller, have recorded it. However, Charles’ rendition, recorded for his album The Genius Hits the Road, has become the definitive version.

The Genius Hits the Road is a concept album of songs that reference different parts of the United States. It contains songs like “Albany Bound,” “Mississippi Mud,” “Moon Over Miami,” “Blue Hawaii,” and “Chattanooga Choo Choo.” While “Georgia on My Mind” seems to reference Charles’ home state, it may have been written about a woman named Georgia.

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Hoagy Carmichael co-wrote “Georgia on My Mind” with his roommate, Stuart Gorrell. According to Songfacts, Carmichael had a sister named Georgia. At the same time, the lyrics Other arms reach out to me / Other eyes smile tenderly seem to reference a person. However, in his memoir, Sometimes I Wonder, Carmichael said it was about the state. He claimed he got the idea from saxophonist Frankie Trumbauer, who told him that a song about the South would sell well.

Ray Charles Made the Song His Own

At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter who or what Hoagy Carmichael and Stuart Gorrell had in mind when they wrote the song. When Ray Charles took the song to the studio, it became a loving tribute to his home state.

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While he had notched several hits on the R&B charts before 1960, “Georgia on My Mind” was his first No. 1 on the pop chart. Moreover, it made Charles a household name. The song was more than a breakthrough chart hit for the Genius, though. It also won Best Male Vocal Recording and Best Pop Song Performance at the Grammy Awards. The Genius Hits the Road won Best Male Vocal Performance Album and “Let the Good Times Roll” won Best R&B Performance.

Charles’ recording became the state song of Georgia in 1979. Then, in 1993, it was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

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