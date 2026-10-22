On This Day in 1968, Glen Campbell Hit No. 1 With the Album That Featured the Theme Song to His Future TV Show

On this day (October 22) in 1968, Glen Campbell was on a two-week run at No. 1 with Gentle on My Mind. More than his first chart-topper, this was his first album to reach the country chart. The success of the LP’s title track helped put Campbell on the map as a recording artist. It also allowed songwriter John Hartford to quit his day job.

“Gentle on My Mind” wasn’t a huge chart hit. It went to No. 30 on the country chart and No. 62 on the Hot 100. However, chart position doesn’t tell the whole story. Its placement on the pop chart set Campbell up for future crossover success. It also sold hundreds of thousands of copies. Moreover, it won four Grammy Awards in 1968, according to Songfacts.

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John Hartford, who wrote the song and released the original recording, won two trophies. He took home Best Country & Western Song and Best Folk Performance. Campbell won Best Country & Western Solo Vocal Performance, Male and Best Country & Western Recording.

After Campbell saw success with the song, several other artists recorded it. Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Elvis Presley, Patti Page, and Aretha Franklin were among those who released versions of “Gentle on My Mind” before the end of the 1960s. The royalties produced by the hit allowed Hartford to quit his day job and become a full-time songwriter and opened other doors for him.

When The Glen Campbell Good Time Hour premiered in January 1969, “Gentle on My Mind” was the theme song.

Glen Campbell’s “Gentle on My Mind” Is a Demo

Glen Campbell knew he had to record “Gentle on My Mind” after he heard John Hartford’s version. He recruited a few of his fellow Wrecking Crew members and recorded a quick demo of the song. The original recording caught Campbell calling out instructions to the other musicians. At the time, he just needed a rough cut to send to his producer, Al De Lory.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1975, Glen Campbell Was at No. 1 With a Song He Discovered While on Tour in Australia]

De Lory loved what he heard. So, he cut out Campbell’s instructions, polished the recording, and released the demo as a single.

The popularity of “Gentle on My Mind” gave the album the momentum to reach the top of the chart and kick off a string of No. 1 LPs.

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