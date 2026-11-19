On this day (November 19), Jeannie C. Riley was at No. 1 on the country chart with Harper Valley PTA. The LP spent four consecutive weeks at the top of the chart. Earlier that year, the Tom T. Hall-penned title track topped the Hot Country Songs and Hot 100 charts. Riley was the first woman to hold the No. 1 position on both tallies.

Riley was working as a secretary when someone approached her about recording “Harper Valley PTA.” At first, she had no desire to record the song. In fact, she hated it. The demo she heard featured Alice Joy doing her best impression of Bobbie Gentry. The song was seemingly an attempt to cash in on the success of Gentry’s “Ode to Billie Joe.” Her friends eventually convinced her to record the song, but she wasn’t happy about it.

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“I was mad at my friends for putting me on the spot,” she recalled. “I was mad at myself for not saying no, and I was mad at some other things,” she added. It took more than her friends pushing her into the studio, though. Riley made some subtle changes to the lyrics and created a new vocal arrangement.

Riley released the song in August 1968 as her debut single. It shot to the top of the pop and country charts, was the ACM Single of the Year, and sold millions of copies. The song also brought Riley the Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance, Female in 1969. In 2019, it was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

“Harper Valley PTA” Launched Jeannie C. Riley’s Career

“Harper Valley PTA” helped Jeannie C. Riley gain a massive following almost overnight. The song’s success helped fuel her million-selling debut album and propelled it to the top of the country chart. While she never replicated the success of her debut outing, Riley did notch several country hits over the next few years. Songs like “The Girl Most Likely,” “There Never Was a Time,” “Country Girl,” and “Good Enough to Be Your Wife” landed comfortably within the top 10.

[RELATED: Why Jeannie C. Riley “Hated” Her 1968 One-Hit Wonder (And How She Was Finally Convinced to Record It)]

In 1969, Riley became the first woman to have her own variety special on a major TV network. Harper Valley U.S.A. aired on August 11. She co-hosted the show with Jerry Reed, making his TV debut. It also featured performances by Mel Tillis and Tom T. Hall.

The hit song also inspired a feature film and TV series. Both were titled Harper Valley PTA and starred Barbara Eden.

Featured Image by NBC/NBCU Photo Bank