On This Day in 1971, Dolly Parton Turned a Childhood Memory Into a Country Classic That Would Inspire a TV Movie

On this day (October 30) in 1971, Dolly Parton’s “Coat of Many Colors” peaked at No. 4 on the Hot Country Songs chart. It was only her third solo single to reach the upper region of the chart. Despite not reaching No. 1, the song became a classic and a favorite among Parton’s fans. Moreover, it gave listeners a look at a childhood experience that shaped her personality.

Parton started seeing minor chart success when “Dumb Blonde” reached No. 24 in 1967. She followed that with “Something Fishy,” which peaked at No. 17. It tied her 1968 single, “Just Because I’m a Woman,” for her highest-charting single of the decade. Things began to change in 1970. That year, she broke into the top 10 for the first time with her cover of “Mule Skinner Blues.” A year later, “Joshua” became her first No. 1. “Coat of Many Colors” was her third song to break into the top 10.

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While the song didn’t reach the top of the chart, it remained one of Parton’s favorite songs from her massive catalog. Additionally, the track’s longevity was so strong that it inspired a made-for-TV movie of the same name that premiered on NBC in 2015.

Dolly Parton on “Coat of Many Colors”

Dolly Parton often said she grew up in a family that was financially impoverished but rich in the ways that mattered. They had more than enough love to go around. The story she tells in “A Coat of Many Colors” is true. Her mother made her a patchwork coat, and the other kids at school made fun of her. Decades later, she turned the painful memory into a hit song.

“Obviously, this experience had a big impact on me. So, the painful part of the memory would come to the surface every now and again. Then, I would push it back down, and then it would come around the bend once again,” Parton said. “So, each time I would be dialed into the memory, a line or the melody would come together,” she added. One day, it all came together for her. At the time, Parton was on her tour bus. Lacking any proper writing materials, she grabbed the dry cleaning ticket from one of Porter Wagoner’s suits and jotted down the lyrics.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1967, Dolly Parton Released the Album That Marked Her Transition to Country Music and Produced Her First Hits]

Parton also revealed the impact the song had on others. “Lots of teachers tell me they use the song to combat bullying in school,” she said. “It captures the hurt but, at the same time, kids can see that you can rise above that hurt by pulling on your family, your friends, your faith, and your own self-worth.”

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