On This Day in 1971, Don McLean Released the Classic Album Inspired by The Beatles and Dedicated to Buddy Holly

On this day (October 24) in 1971, Don McLean released American Pie. It spent seven weeks at No. 1 early the next year. McLean was inspired by the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band to create a concept album. He dedicated the LP to his childhood hero Buddy Holly, whose untimely death inspired the chart-topping title track.

McLean played with the folk legend Pete Seeger early in his career. As a result, he was well known in the folk scene throughout the 1960s and early 1970s. However, as his 1970 debut album Tapestry proved, he was largely unknown by mainstream music fans. The album received positive press, but didn’t chart until after his next full-length, American Pie, became a hit.

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McLean released “American Pie” as the album’s first single in November 1971. It started its four-week stay at No. 1 on the Hot 100 in January. It has since been certified 6x Platinum by the RIAA. The single undoubtedly bolstered the album’s sales and helped push it up the charts.

“American Pie” Changed Don McLean’s Life

Don McLean intentionally left much of “American Pie” up to interpretation. However, he has said that it was an examination of loss and the changing mood of the United States in the late 1960s and early ’70s. “The song starts off with my memories of the death of Buddy Holly. But it moves on to describe America as I was seeing it and how I was fantasizing it might become,” he said.

Some artists get tired of playing their biggest hits over the years. McLean doesn’t have that problem. “I am very proud of ‘American Pie’ and the many satellites that grow from it and revolve around it,” he said. “For many years, I carried my songs around and now they carry me around. I have always sung ‘American Pie’ for my audience and would never think of disappointing them since it is they who have given me a wonderful life and untold affection almost 30 years,” he added.

He has refused fully explain the lyrics over the years, preferring to let the song speak for itself. He did share what the song meant to him, though. “When people ask me what ‘American Pie’ means, I tell them it means I don’t ever have to work again if I don’t want to.”

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