On This Day in 1980, Queen Was at No. 1 With a Song Michael Jackson Encouraged Them To Release as a Single

On this day (October 7) in 1980, Queen was at No. 1 on the Hot 100 with “Another One Bites the Dust.” The song spent three weeks at the top of the chart and helped grow their following in the United States. The band initially refused to release it as a single. It probably would have remained an album cut had Michael Jackson not convinced them it would be a hit. It was also almost the theme from Rocky III.

Bassist John Deacon wrote “Another One Bites the Dust” and played most of the instruments on the recording. Brian May added extra depth with guitar overdubs and a harmonizer, which added the swirling effects before the first verse. Roger Taylor added a drum loop to the song. Deacon based the track’s iconic bassline on “Good Times” by the disco group Chic.

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According to Songfacts, while the band and producer Reinhold Mack were mixing the song, Brian May’s roadie suggested that they release it as a single. They didn’t think it had hit potential, though. Eventually, Michael Jackson convinced them to release it as a single while hanging out with the band backstage after a concert in Los Angeles. “Michael and all his brothers were all going, ‘That’s a fantastic track. You must release it,’” Taylor recalled. On August 16, 1980, they took the King of Pop’s advice.

Queen Was Almost on the Rocky III Soundtrack

Sylvester Stallone, director and star of Rocky III, wanted to use “Another One Bites the Dust” in the film’s opening scene. In fact, the editor had already cut the opening montage to the staccato guitar riff. However, when the studio reached out to Queen for permission to use the track, they said no.

[RELATED: The Meaning Behind Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust,” a Song That Was Nearly About Cowboys]

Eventually, Stallone gave a tape of the scenes cut to “Another One Bites the Dust” to the band Survivor. Jim Peterik and Frankie Sullivan studied the tape and eventually wrote “Eye of the Tiger,” which became a six-week No. 1 for the band and a classic movie theme.

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