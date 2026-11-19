On this day (November 19) in 1994, Mary Chapin Carpenter was at the top of the Hot Country Songs chart with “Shut Up and Kiss Me.” It was her only No. 1 single to date. The song also brought Carpenter the Grammy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 1995.

Carpenter’s 1992 album Come On Come On was her breakout release. It produced the top 10 singles “I Feel Lucky,” “Passionate Kisses,” “He Thinks He’ll Keep Her,” and “I Take My Chances.” It reached No. 6 on the country chart and broke into the top 40 of the Billboard 200. The LP has since been certified 4x Platinum by the RIAA. She wrote or co-wrote most of the songs on the album.

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Two years later, she returned with Stones in the Road. Carpenter wrote every song on the album and co-produced it with John Jennings. It was her first album to reach the top of the country chart and No. 10 on the Billboard 200. The LP also won the Grammy for Best Country Album.

Mary Chapin Carpenter’s Sole No. 1 Features Legendary Musicians

Mary Chapin Carpenter may have written “Shut Up and Kiss Me” alone, but she brought in a crew of legends to bring it to life. The musicians on the song include Lee Roy Parnell (slide guitar), Kenny Aronoff (drums), Benmont Tench (keys), and Don Dixon (bass). Trisha Yearwood sings backup on the track.

Tench is a founding member of Tom Petty’s backing band, the Heartbreakers. He was with the band from their formation until Petty’s death in 2017.

Aronoff has been listed among the best drummers on earth several times. He played with John Mellencamp, John Fogerty, and other classic rock giants. Around the time he recorded “Shut Up and Kiss Me” with Carpenter, he was an Associate Professor of Percussion at Indiana University.

[RELATED: Who Wrote “Shut Up and Kiss Me” By Mary Chapin Carpenter?]

Parnell is a country artist who notched several hits during the early 1990s. He is best known for songs like “What Kind of Fool Do You Think I Am,” “Love Without Mercy” and “A Little Bit of You.”

By the time Yearwood sang backing vocals on this song, she was well on her way to being a country superstar. She had already released “She’s In Love with the Boy,” “Like We Never Had a Broken Heart,” “Walkaway Joe,” and several other hits.

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