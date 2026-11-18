On this day (November 18) in 2016, Miranda Lambert released The Weight of These Wings. Later that year, it became her sixth consecutive album to debut at No. 1 on the country chart, where it stayed for three weeks. It also won the ACM Album of the Year Award, earned Platinum Certification from the RIAA, and has been listed among the greatest albums of all time. Moreover, the double LP saw Lambert working through her feelings after her public divorce from Blake Shelton.

In the early 2010s, Lambert and Shelton were one of country music’s most talked-about couples. They tied the knot in 2011. Then, four years later, they went through a divorce. Nearly every aspect of their relationship took place in the public eye. As a result, their breakup played out in the headlines and on social media. While the conflict was public, Lambert’s healing journey was private. That is, until she shared it with the world.

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While dealing with the fallout from the divorce, Lambert moved back to Nashville, gathered her closest friends and collaborators, and began the healing process.

Miranda Lambert Remembers Writing for The Weight of These Wings

The Weight of These Wings is a 24-track double album. Earlier this year, Miranda Lambert revealed that she wrote roughly 75 songs in the months after returning to Nashville. “When I moved back in 2015, I gathered up all of my friends and relationships from all of the previous years and I just used it, like used the misery,” she said of the lengthy creative process.

“I used the staying out too late at honky tonks. I used what I was living and mr friends went on the journey with me–friends being songwriters,” she explained. “It was kind of magical because I really started growing my songwriting then,” she recalled.

[RELATED: On This Day in 2014, Miranda Lambert Released a Duet That Achieved a Feat Not Seen Since Reba McEntire in the 90s]

Lambert revealed that she wasn’t going for a particular style or sound when she began building the album. The unifying theme of the 24-track collection was “raw emotion.” Looking back at songs like “Tin Man” and “Vice” that have become fan favorites, she said, “It was worth it. It was worth laying it out there.”

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