Remember When Carly Simon and Michael McDonald Wrote a Song Together in the 70s?

Both Carly Simon and Michael McDonald are talented songwriters, penning several of their own songs, including some by themselves. But surprisingly, the two wrote one song together, which they each released.

“You Belong To Me” may seem like a sweet and simple love song. But it’s really a bit of a twisted tale about someone choosing to be unfaithful, if only to make their significant other more attracted to them.

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“You Belong To Me” says in part, “Don’t you know I’ll always be the one / You don’t have to prove to me you’re beautiful to strangers / I’ve got lovin’ eyes of my own / You belong to me.”

It was McDonald who wrote the lyrics first but did not have a melody. Ted Templeman, producer of McDonald’s group The Doobie Brothers, is the one who suggested McDonald send Simon the lyrics. Templeman also previously produced Simon’s 1976 album, Another Passenger. McDonald did, and the song was completed, giving Simon and McDonald a songwriting credit together.

The Success of “You Belong To Me”, Written by Carly Simon and Michael McDonald

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Even more interesting than both Simon and McDonald writing a song together, they each released it as well. However, the lyrics did need to be altered slightly to make “You Belong To Me” work sung by either a man or a woman.

Simon released “You Belong To Me” as a single in 1978, as the first single from her Boys In The Trees record. Simon’s version of “You Belong To Me” follows “Nobody Does It Better”, one of Simon’s biggest hits. Simon’s take on “You Belong To Me” became her final Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The Doobie Brothers actually released a version of “You Belong To Me” first, although theirs wasn’t released as a single. In 1977, The Doobie Brothers included “You Belong To Me” on their Livin’ On The Fault Line record. Three singles from the record, “Little Darling (I Need You)”, “Echoes Of Love”, and “Nothin’ But A Heartache”, were released, although none of them became hits at radio.

“You Belong To Me” has been recorded numerous other times in the decades since it was first released. In 1990, Anita Baker recorded her version of this song for Rubáiyát: Elektra’s 40th Anniversary, a compilation album. In 1994, Baker recorded “You Belong To Me” again, this time for her Rhythm Of Love album. Also, in 2002, Jennifer Lopez put “You Belong To Me” on This Is Me… Then, her third studio album.

In 2022, McDonald recorded a new version of this song, this time with Spanish singer Concha Buika.

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