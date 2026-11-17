Because of their mainstream success right out of the gate, Eagles were treated as the standard bearers for country rock. But they weren’t the first to try to make that hybrid sound work for them.

In 1974, Eagles released a song from their album On The Border called “My Man”. And the “man” in question was one of the pioneers of country rock, an icon gone too soon.

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Bernie and Gram

When Eagles formed in 1972, the guy with arguably the most impressive credits to his name was Bernie Leadon. By that time, Leadon had already played with Dillard & Clark and The Flying Burrito Brothers. Each of those acts was instrumental in developing the burgeoning country rock movement of the late 60s and early 70s.

Among Leadon’s bandmates in The Flying Burrito Brothers was Gram Parsons. Parsons, perhaps more than anyone else at that time, lived in the sweet spot between country and rock. Most notably, he brought that sound to The Byrds, one of the most popular American groups, on the 1968 album Sweetheart Of The Rodeo.

Parsons had a hard time staying in any outfit for too long. That was partly because he wanted to try new things, and partly because he wore out his welcome. Leadon lasted a little bit longer in the Flying Burrito Brothers than Parsons before he moved on to form a promising new quartet.

A New Band of Desperados

At one point, Linda Ronstadt featured a backing band that basically consisted of the first lineup of Eagles. That included Leadon, Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Randy Meisner. The four men decided to try their luck as their own band, delivering a massive hit debut album in 1972.

As Leadon catapulted to major success with his new band, Gram Parsons decided to step out on his own. Although beset by problems with drugs and alcohol, Parsons managed to deliver GP, an outstanding debut solo album, in 1973.

Parsons went back into the studio later that year to record the follow-up. Leadon played on three of the album’s tracks. But before it could be released, Parsons died from a drug overdose in September 1973. The album, Grievous Angel, arrived posthumously in 1874 and cemented Parsons’ status as a genre-melding pioneer.

“Man” of the Hour

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Meanwhile, Bernie Leadon hit the studio to make Eagles’ fourth album with Parsons still on his mind. The song “My Man”, which Leadon wrote and sang, spoke eloquently about Parsons’ ability to transform listeners with his music while leaving out the rougher details of his life.

Featuring golden vocal harmonies from the other Eagles, “My Man” stands out as a definite highlight from On The Border. As it turned out, it would also be Leadon’s swan song in the band. The band had moved too far away from their original sound for his liking, with the addition of guitarist Don Felder pointing them in more of a rock direction.

Perhaps that’s why “My Man” felt so fitting. It was Leadon’s farewell to a country rock stalwart at a time his own band was leaving that style behind.

(Photo by Gems/Redferns)