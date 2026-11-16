Remembering When Two Members of a Hit British Band Formed a Side Project That Soon Becomes a Rock Powerhouse in 1971

A successful band is a rare thing. Usually, when musicians manage to form a unit that captures the public’s attention, they do everything in their power to sustain it. They don’t generally look to suddenly rebrand, forcing listeners to catch up with them.

But that’s exactly what Roy Wood and Jeff Lynne did in 1971 when they decided that The Move had run its course. The two men quickly formed another group that would become one of the most successful in the world.

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On The Move

If you looked only at their commercial results in the United Kingdom, you’d be hard-pressed to come up with a reason why The Move would chuck it all away. They were a staple of the Top 10 in the singles charts throughout the late-60s.

But there were a few issues that irked Roy Wood, the band’s chief songwriter and lead singer. Unlike other British contemporaries, The Move didn’t cross over with any success to the US. On top of that, Wood’s artistic impulses were adventurous enough that he started to tire of being stuck in a pop lane.

After learning to play cello, Wood started to insert some classical elements into the songs by The Move. He was encouraged in this enterprise by a fellow Birmingham, England native who joined the band in 1970. Jeff Lynne was all-in with Wood on his new idea for an orchestral rock band.

Same Guys, Two Bends

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Contractual issues crept up and kept Lynne and Wood from immediately stepping away from The Move. They owed their label one more album. Thus, while still recording with their old band, Wood and Lynne were already hatching plans for the new one, which they labeled Electric Light Orchestra (ELO for short).

Message From The Country, the final Move album, arrived in June 1971. Meanwhile, Wood and Lynne took a little bit more time to put the finishing touches on the debut album by ELO, which arrived in December of that same year. They were joined in that endeavor by drummer Bev Bevan, who also emigrated from The Move, as well as a host of string players

ELO also started to play live in that stretch, although things didn’t go all that smoothly. The band struggled to balance the different elements in their live sound. String instruments were often drowned out by the loud guitars. Nonetheless, the debut album received good notices. It would be the last ELO album featuring Roy Wood.

Hello ELO

Many different stories have been told about why Roy Wood so quickly departed the band that he had been so anxious to form. Personal differences between him and Lynne were suspected. Both men denied that notion after the fact.

More than likely, a divergence in opinion about the artistic direction of the band caused the schism. Wood wanted Electric Light Orchestra to head in a weirder, more avant-garde direction. But Lynne always envisioned the band as a ticket to the mainstream, as long as he could figure out the formula.

It wouldn’t be too long before Lynne did just that. Electric Light Orchestra began minting hits on both sides of the Atlantic. And the band that started as a kind of side project turned into an absolute juggernaut.

(Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)