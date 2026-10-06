Riley Green’s ‘The Voice’ Coaching Debut Helps Season 30 Premiere Reach 7.8 Million Viewers

People are loving The Voice. The NBC competition series’ season 30 premiere notched 7.8 million viewers in its first seven days of availability, according to Variety.

That number is a combination of both people who watched the show live on NBC and those who streamed it later on Peacock.

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It’s The Voice‘s biggest opening audience since season 27, which aired in the spring of 2025. As compared to season 28, that season 30’s premiere saw a five percent increase in its first week of availability.

In its first three days of availability, meanwhile, the season 30 premiere was up 57 percent from last year. It is now the most-streamed episode of The Voice ever.

The episode was also a hit in terms of reach, as more than 19 million people viewed a portion of the episode on all platforms. On social media, meanwhile, it garnered 337 million video views in five days.

What to Know About Season 30 of The Voice

Season 30 of The Voice saw the return of veteran coaches Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine. Newcomers Riley Green and Queen Latifah rounded out the coaching panel.

So far, the season has been in the Blind Audition phase, in which each coach selects the members of their team.

Next up, will be the Battle Round. Along with a superstar Battle Advisor, each coach will pair two team members up and choose a song for them to perform together. All four coaches will have one Steal to use amid the round.

New this season is Cut Week, which will lead to the biggest elimination in The Voice‘s history. Each coach will send two artists straight through to the Lives, as the remaining five hopefuls vie for one last spot on the team.

After the top 12 is selected, America will vote one last artists into the Live Shows. Voting will take place across texting and TikTok, and the results will be announced the same night.

The season will conclude with the Lives, a six-week event that will start with performances from the top 13 artists. Viewers at home will vote for their favorite artist during the episodes. The artist with the fewest votes will be sent home. Meanwhile, the one with the most votes will be declared the winner of the show.

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images