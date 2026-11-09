Rising Country Singer Dead at 22 After Tragic Car Crash, Just Hours After His Final Performance

CJ Beach, a rising star in the Florida country music scene, died in a car accident in the early morning hours of Nov. 7. He was 22.

Beach’s father, Charles Beach, spoke out about his son’s death in a Facebook post.

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“I appreciate all of the outpouring feelings and thoughts about my son CJ,” he wrote. “Seeing all the post with pictures and videos kills me, but I know he was loved by many and will be missed.”

Florida radio station X101.5 Tallahassee proved as much by posting a tribute to Beach on Facebook.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic passing of one of the most talented young musicians from our area in a long time,” the post read. “RIP CJ Beach. Sending our condolences to everyone in the local music community, CJ’s friends and family, and anyone who was ever lucky enough to hear him play live.”

What to Know About the Car Crash That Killed CJ Beach

In his post, Beach’s father asked his followers to “flood the county commissioners” with requests to add warning lights and signs on the curve of the Rehwinkel Road where Beach died.

“CJ’s wreck was in the same spot as the last wreck there. The bushes hadn’t even grown back,” he wrote. “That is what I ask for in memory of my son CJ. Please help me out. Thank you all. Charlie Beach.”

The Tallahassee Democrat shared details about an accident that took place on the street where Beach died. They further noted that a 22-year-old perished in the crash, though they did not name the singer in their report.

The Florida Highway Patrol told the outlet that a man’s car ran off a Wakulla County road at 1:15 a.m. It proceeded to strike several trees, the FHP said. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the outlet reported.

Hours before his death, Beach, who frequently posted videos of himself performing on social media, played a set at The Salty Donkey in Panacea, Florida.

Photo via Getty Images