Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Drummer Announces Difficult Decision To Retire From Duran Duran as Health Condition Worsens

While his time with Duran Duran came with a few breaks, Roger Taylor was there from the group’s inception. Forming the band in 1978, Duran Duran would sell over 100 million albums thanks to hits like “Save A Prayer” and “Hungry Like the Wolf.” And in 2022, Duran Duran and Taylor were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Grateful for his life on the stage, Taylor recently announced that he was officially stepping away from the band due to his health.

Sharing a post on Facebook, Duran Duran revealed that Taylor was once again leaving the band. But the reason wasn’t because of opinions or egos. Instead, the drummer struggled with tinnitus. With his condition getting worse, he believed it was the best time to step off the stage one last time. “After careful consideration and medical advice, he has decided that protecting his hearing and long-term health must now come first.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Before sharing the announcement, Duran Duran took a moment to highlight the energy and creativity Taylor brought to the band. “Roger has been at the heart of Duran Duran’s sound across two remarkable chapters. He played on the band’s era-defining early records, then returned for the celebrated reunion of the original lineup in 2001, writing and playing on six additional chart-topping albums and performing with them to millions of fans around the world.”

[RELATED: How Mick Jagger Saved Duran Duran From Splitting Up]

Roger Taylor’s Greatest Joy In Life Was Playing Drums

As for Taylor, he offered his own statement about leaving Duran Duran. Considering it one of the “hardest decisions” in his career, the drummer stated, “Playing drums in this band has been the joy of my life, and I’ll never be able to properly thank the fans for the love they’ve shown us over the years. But the truth is that my tinnitus has been getting steadily worse, and I’ve reached the point where I must now listen to my body and my doctors.”

Play video

Although not the way Taylor wanted it to end, he found peace in knowing that, for decades, he lived his dream of being a rockstar. “I couldn’t have asked for a better final chapter, with so many special moments that I’ll treasure forever. I move on with enormous pride, and with nothing but love for Simon, Nick and John.”

Taylor’s time under the spotlight has come to an end, but thanks to his talent, he helped transform Duran Duran from a rising British band into international superstars. And for that, the group declared that Taylor would always be their “brother.”

(Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Xerjoff and Duran Duran)