“Secret’s Out”: Carly Pearce Announces Major Career First in Upcoming Film Inspired by Christian Music Star’s Life

Carly Pearce is ready to try something new. The country singer is set to make her film debut in My Jesus. The emotional film is inspired by Anne Wilson’s rise to fame and the breakout song that connected with millions.

After the news broke, Pearce took to Instagram to share a photo of herself on set.

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“Secret’s out!” she captioned the pic. “So excited to be making my film debut and to be a part of telling @annewilsonmusic’s incredible story. Can’t wait for y’all to see it!”

In addition to Wilson’s special appearance, the film will star Aliza Kate Barlow as Anne and Gavin Casalegno as Jacob. Monica Potter and Charles Esten will play the siblings’ parents, while Beau Bridges will portray their grandfather.

Joining the ensemble are Abby Glover as Liz, Anne’s sister; Sophia Bunnell as Emma, Anne’s friend; Chloé Flowers as Carson, Anne’s friend; Pilot Bunch as Wylie, Anne’s classmate; and Cheyenne Jackson as Dan, general manager of the Grand Ole Opry.

What to Know About My Jesus

Kay Oyegun is set to make her feature directorial debut with the project. She also wrote the screenplay, which was based on Wilson’s 2022 memoir, My Jesus: From Heartache to Hope.

Wilson’s song for which the film is named topped Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs chart. It also spent seven weeks at No. 1 on the Christian Airplay chart.

Additionally, the track won the GMA Dove Award for Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year and earned a Billboard Music Award nomination for Top Christian Song. Wilson’s debut album of the same name even received a Grammy nomination.

As for the plot of the film, the music-driven, coming-of-age movie will follow the inspiring story of Anne, a teenager who decides to post a video of herself singing online. That video then triggers an avalanche of response. It even catches the attention of executives across the Christian and country music industries.

As her career takes off, Anne is forced to navigate the impact her gift has on everyone around her, including the changes it brings to her family and friends and the weight of her own expectations. Along the way, she must redefine how she views herself, her place in the world, her relationship with God and ultimately, her purpose.

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