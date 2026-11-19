The CMAs were full of plenty of surprises this year. One of our favorites was pop icon Taylor Swift not only making an appearance on the red carpet but also giving fans a performance on the CMA stage for the first time in 13 years.

Another welcome addition to this year’s show was a stunning Dolly Parton tribute, which honored one of country music’s greatest icons who passed away earlier this year. Following a brief battle with cancer, Parton passed away at the age of 80 on August 26. The country star was a beloved philanthropist, songwriter, and entertainer, and was greatly respected in and outside the country music space.

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During a performance of Parton’s classic “I Will Always Love You” by Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill, Swift was one of the audience members that was caught singing along to the fan favorite. “I Will Always Love You” is known by many for the version done by Whitney Houston for the film The Bodyguard, but Parton was the one that penned the hit.

🚨| Taylor Swift singing along to the Dolly Parton tribute at the Country Music Association Awards (CMAs)! pic.twitter.com/VSkAYEZmha — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) November 19, 2026

“I Will Always Love You” was actually written by Parton for her then partner Porter Wagoner, whom she was trying to figure out how to say goodbye to. Parton had worked on The Porter Wagoner Show for years and needed to find a way to tell him she was ready for bigger and better things. We can’t even blame Taylor, this song makes us teary-eyed every time.

What Swift Had to Say After Dolly Parton’s Passing

Following Parton’s death, a number of celebrities and country music figures had things to say regarding the pop culture’s legacy. Among them was Swift, who shared a statement about Parton with The Hollywood Reporter.

“A world without Dolly doesn’t feel possible, real, or right,” it read. “But because of the eternally generous way she spent her time on this earth and the countless lives she changed for the better, her legacy will be an everlasting one.”

The message continues, with Swift describing Parton as being a “dazzling” person who not only had grit, but also grace.

“She was truly the gift that kept on giving. Dolly gave us someone to look up to while encouraging us to be who we are as individuals. Somehow, she was able to give us her lessons about the world gently and honestly, simultaneously, and oftentimes hilariously…”

Honestly, we couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

Photo by: Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images