The 2007 Paul McCartney Song That People Still Misunderstand, According to Macca Himself: “That Was the Furthest Thing From My Mind”

Both in and out of The Beatles, Paul McCartney had a wild string of success and hits through the years, well into the 21st century. Even the album cuts and non-hits have gotten love. One such album cut is the operatic pop classic “Mr. Bellamy”, released off McCartney’s 2007 record Memory Almost Full. It’s an enigmatic sort of tune, one that has been interpreted as a tale of ending one’s life as well as a track that was secretly about McCartney’s divorce from Heather Mills.

That last speculation went a bit wild. Some journalists and biographers seemed convinced that the song was about McCartney’s divorce. Even fans online went wild with theories, going as far as to say that “Mr. Bellamy” was an anagram for “Mills Betray Me”. (Which is a bit of a stretch no matter how you look at it, considering “Mr. Bellamy” could be an anagram for thousands of other English words.)

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Paul McCartney once addressed the fact that a lot of people, including writers and journalists, had misunderstood what “Mr. Bellamy” was really about. And he would later provide some interesting insight into his songwriting process in the context of that particular track.

“Mr. Bellamy” Was the Subject of Fan Overspeculation, According to Paul McCartney

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In a way, I can see why some listeners would think “Mr. Bellamy” is about the end of McCartney’s relationship. “No-one to tell me what to do, no-one to hold my hand” is a pretty damning line.

But in a 2007 interview with Pitchfork, McCartney was pretty direct in saying that the song wasn’t about that at all. The comment came after discussing music critic Ian MacDonald. He wrote the famed 1994 book Revolution In The Head: The Beatles’ Records And The Sixties. McCartney also discussed how people tend to overpick at his songs.

“And you know, unfortunately [MacDonald] is no longer with us,” said McCartney. “He died, and so I don’t want to put him down. But while he was around I must say, I would dip into that book and think, ‘See now, what’s he got to say about this song?’ And he’d go, ‘This is McCartney’s answer to…’ and I’d go, ‘No, it wasn’t!’ It was just, I just wrote a song.”

“There’s some songs off the new album [‘Memory Almost Full’] that are getting a bit of that,” he continued. “I’ve seen one comment already, the song ‘Mr. Bellamy’ has been described as being about my divorce. And it’s not. That was the furthest thing from my mind.”

“I Just Make Them Up”

Outside of that interview, McCartney also took to his own website to dispel (somewhat) a few of those rumors involving the song and his divorce. In the process, he revealed something interesting about his songwriting process: Sometimes, he just makes characters up. Not everything he writes is inherently deep.

“Who is Mister Bellamy?” said McCartney in a now apparently deleted website video, preserved by SongFacts. “Well, I never know who these people are. Who are Chuck and Dave from ‘When I’m 64’? Who is Eleanor Rigby? Who are Desmond and Molly from ‘Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da’? I don’t know, I just make them up. I like giving characters names and just making them up and trying to make them fit.”

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