The Beatles Are Coming Home: Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Back Massive New Liverpool Attraction

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have signed off on a new Beatles attraction in their hometown. Apple Corps Ltd. announced that, in 2028, The Beatles Story will move from Liverpool’s Albert Dock to a brand-new site in St Johns Shopping Centre.

The new 100,000 square foot site will more than quadruple the attraction’s current footprint. Additionally, St Johns Beacon will house a Yellow Submarine themed viewing experience over the city of Liverpool.

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The move coincides with Apple Corps’ takeover of the attraction. With the company that oversees The Beatles’ creative and business interests behind it, The Beatles Story will be the first official fan experience to be operated in Liverpool.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Speak Out About New Beatles Attraction

“I find it incredible and humbling that people are still interested in our story and it’s very exciting to me that The Beatles Story and The Beacon are being transformed in such an exciting way in the heart of Liverpool city,” McCartney said. ”I love Liverpool. It’s part of who I am, it’s part of who The Beatles are.”

“If you’d told us this was going to happen when we were hanging out and getting started we’d never have believed it,” he continued. ”The extraordinary plans the Apple Corps team have shown me for The Beatles Story take me right back to that journey, from Liverpool to the world and back home again. It couldn’t have happened without Liverpool. I can’t wait for people to be able to step into our story and share the experience.”

Starr agreed, noting, “When we grew up in the Dingle, we never thought we’d be on a plane, much less all the places this long, long road took us.”

“I was blessed from the moment I first held a drum at 13 years old. From then on it’s been my dream to be a drummer,” he said. “I remember it all so well, on Saturdays Roy (Trafford) and I would spend many great hours at the Bodega and then the Cavern. I have such great memories of the first band I was in—me, Eddie, and Roy were all working in the factory when we started a skiffle group. Who would have thought where the story went from there—leading to me joining the Beatles.”

“Liverpool was, and still is, music city. And now we are expanding the The Beatles Story Experience in Liverpool—how far out,” Starr added. “The beat goes on.”

What to Know About the New Beatles Attraction

The attraction will use immersive technology, original artifacts, and reconstructed sets to bring The Beatles’ extraordinary story to life. It will take fans from the streets of Liverpool to the heights of Beatlemania.

Many of the immersive locations will be created using sets and props from Sam Mendes’ upcoming biopics, The Beatles: A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

Meanwhile, the new Yellow Submarine-themed experience will give fans a panoramic, 360-degree view of Liverpool. While it will operate as a standalone attraction, fans will be able to bundle both experiences.

Every ticket sold to The Beatles Story will contribute to the The Apple Corps Liverpool Trust. The charitable initiative was established to provide financial support and opportunities for emerging Liverpool artists and local cultural endeavors.

“I also love that proceeds from every ticket will go back to support new Liverpool artists,” Starr said. “It is great to be part of this. Deep down I am still a scouser. I love what Apple and Liverpool are doing.”

Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Stella McCartney