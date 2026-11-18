In 1961, Bobby Vee released “Take Good Care Of My Baby”. The song, written by Carole King and Gerry Goffin, is the title track of a record by Vee released one year later. “Take Good Care Of My Baby” is Vee’s biggest hit and his only song to reach No. 1. But the song is significant for more than just Vee’s career. On January 1, 1962, The Beatles performed this song to audition for Decca Records, in hopes of getting a record deal.

George Harrison sang lead when performing “Take Good Care Of My Baby”. The Beatles performed a whopping total of 15 songs during their audition for Decca.

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In 1991, Anthology 1, a compilation of songs by The Beatles, was released. The record includes five songs from their Decca audition. Sadly for fans of The Beatles, “Take Good Care Of My Baby” is not included on the project.

What Happened During The Beatles’ Audition With Decca

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The Beatles, who started as The Quarrymen, were trying to make a name for themselves in the United States, which is why their choice to do a recent hit seems unique. However, it was reportedly Harrison’s idea to do “Take Good Care Of My Baby”. Harrison suggested the group do a couple of songs from the Top 20, which is how they landed on “Take Good Care Of My Baby”.

Surprisingly, although they performed 15 songs, both originals and covers, Decca turned The Beatles down. But just three months later, the group signed a record deal with EMI’s Parlophone record label.

In 1962, The Beatles released Introducing…The Beatles, their first record in the United States. The album includes “Love Me Do”, their first No. 1 single in the States. It also became their first Top 5 hit in the United Kingdom.

Introducing…The Beatles was released on the Vee-Jay record label. Their sophomore record, appropriately called The Beatles’ Second Album, out only a few months later, was released on Capitol Records.

In 1963, the group released With The Beatles. That project, and the six that followed, were all released on Parlophone. For The Beatles’ final three records, they moved to Apple. It was at Apple where The Beatles remained for their 12th and final project, Let It Be.

Of course, record label executives likely later regretted their choice. Throughout the 1960s, the four-man band had more than a dozen hit singles, including “I Want To Hold Your Hand”, “Can’t Buy Me Love“, and more.

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