The golden standard of guitar playing changed from generation to generation. In the 1960s, perhaps it was whoever could reinvent a blues shuffle the best. In the 1970s, things got a bit more interesting and virtuosic, and whoever could move their fingers the fastest became royalty. But one guitarist outshone everything that came before him and made everything after pale in comparison. Both Paul McCartney and Keith Richards called one particular guitar legend incomparable, even when pitted against Eddie Van Halen.

The Guitar Legend Both Paul McCartney and Keith Richards Said No One Could Measure up To

Van Halen was a far flashier player than anyone before him. He revolutionized the instrument, paving a new way for rock music. But even so, both McCartney and Richards thought one player had him beat: Jimi Hendrix.

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Even outside of rock circles, Hendrix is considered the guitar player. The image of him with his instrument of choice is seared into our brains. His playing was revolutionary in its own right. Those who witnessed him describe being awestruck by the sheer marvel of the man. Even though rock would develop further after Hendrix’ death, nothing has made him irrelevant.

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“I have very fond memories of Jimi,” McCartney once said. “I mean, Van Halen’s great, I love Eddie Van Halen. But I still think Jimi was the best. I like Eddie Van Halen as a player. He gets it right quite often. But when it’s just miles of scales, I lose interest. I like some of the hot sounds.”

That’s not an unfair statement, and many rock fans would agree. No one can discredit Van Halen’s playing, but Hendrix was an untouchable force. Richards echoed McCartney’s sentiments.

“I don’t remember a thing about Van Halen in those days,” Richards once said. “I appreciated the work later on and everything. But I’m not a virtuoso soloist. People that think the guitar player has to wail away somewhere on the top end – no.”

“[Hendrix] was the only cat who could do it like that,” he continued. “Everybody else just screwed it up, and thought wailing away (on the guitar) is the answer. But it ain’t. You’ve got to be a Jimi to do that. You’ve got to be one of the special cats.”

Hendrix was a lightning-in-a-bottle musician. His playing was singular, holding up decades after the genre had passed him by stylistically. No 1980s power chord or shredding alt-rock song could erase his indelible mark on rock.

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