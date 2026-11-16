The Haunting 1981 Rock Anthem That Phil Collins Says Will Be on His Gravestone

Many singer-songwriters are remembered for their words, but for Phil Collins, his musical legacy will be indelibly rooted in the sounds he made behind the kit. Most notably, the drum fill that brings in the beat on the 1981 classic “In The Air Tonight”.

Collins certainly came out swinging as a solo artist, having built his career as a member of Genesis. “In The Air Tonight” was Collins’ lead single off his debut Face Value. The cinematic, dynamic track was a hit worldwide, breaking into the Top 20 in the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as throughout Europe, Africa, and Australia.

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The intensity of the build-up to the drum fill makes the feature all the more gratifying, which Collins acknowledged in a 2016 interview with Entertainment Weekly. The drummer and singer-songwriter said he knew the drum fill was passable, though he stopped short of saying he was aware of the cultural phenomenon it would become.

Phil Collins Once Said This Phrase Would Be on His Gravestone

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When asked if he knew that the drum fill on “In The Air Tonight” was special, Phil Collins replied, “Well, I thought it was a good one. That’s why we kept it.” He added, “It will be on my gravestone, you know. Da-da, da-da, da-da… It just seemed natural to me to do that. I had no idea that it would be as recognized. It took me by surprise.”

Health scares and online death hoaxes have made Collins’ well-being front of mind for his fans and loved ones. It also makes passing remarks like these all the more poignant, as the musical community revisits their appreciation for Collins’ vast musical legacy. Indeed, of all things to be etched into a gravestone, it’s hard to find one more evocative of Collins’ sound than the “In The Air Tonight” drum fill.

“In The Air Tonight” was a featured song in Collins’ November 2026 induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist. Cynthia Erivo and Travis Barker performed the iconic song that has defined Collins’ career, the early 1980s pop-rock sound, and the capability of drums as the lead instrument in one impressive fell swoop.

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