Unless you’ve been living under a rock or you’re particularly young, there’s no way you haven’t heard the psychedelic Beatles classic, “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds”. It’s one of the most memorable tracks off Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. That’s an album largely lauded as the Fab Four’s finest record.

It’s musically incredible, a fine psychedelic pop-rock tune with an anthemic, dreamy chorus. “Lucy” is the kind of song that gets stuck in listeners’ heads for hours. The song is also popular because, at first glance, it seems to (very obviously) be about the psychedelic drug LSD. However, the song’s writers, John Lennon and Paul McCartney, were adamant that the song wasn’t about the drug at all.

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John Lennon and Paul McCartney Maintained That “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” Was Not About LSD

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The main reason why fans are convinced that “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” is about LSD is that the song’s title basically spells it out. However, both Lennon and McCartney stated that “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” was not about the substance at all. John Lennon even admitted in Anthology that he had no idea “LSD” was spelled out in the song’s title.

“I saw Mel Tormé introducing a Lennon-McCartney show, saying how ‘Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds’ was about LSD,” he said. “It never was, and nobody believes me. I swear to God, or swear to Mao, or to anybody you like, I had no idea it spelled LSD. Of course, after that, I was checking all the songs to see what the letters spelled out.”

Lennon would also note that the song was simply inspired by a drawing that his son Julian drew as a child. “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” was also inspired by Alice In Wonderland. Paul McCartney, who contributed to the mainly John Lennon-penned composition, said that they “didn’t think of” LSD when writing the song.

Some Still Don’t Believe Lennon and McCartney’s Claims About the Song

“When you write a song and you mean it one way, and then someone comes up and says something about it that you didn’t think of — you can’t deny it,” McCartney said. “Like ‘Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds’, people came up and said, very cunningly, ‘Right, I get it. L — S — D’ and it was when all the papers were talking about LSD, but we never thought about it.”

Later, in an interview with Uncut magazine, McCartney would say that drugs definitely influenced much of The Beatles’ music. However, he noted that it was “easy to overestimate the influence of drugs on the Beatles’ music.”

So, was “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” about LSD or not? I’m inclined to believe that Lennon and McCartney didn’t intend for the song to be a psychedelic substance anthem. But the influence can certainly be heard.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns