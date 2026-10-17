These 4 Forgotten Lyrics by Prince Still Feel Like Poetry

Prince is often referred to as one of the greatest musicians of all time, and for good reason. The guy had over 100 million records sold and is cemented into pop history with songs like “When Doves Cry” and “Purple Rain”. Here are a few songs that showcase his lyrical side that you might miss if you weren’t paying attention.

“I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man”

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“I may be qualified for a one-night stand / But I could never take the place of your man.”

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Prince doesn’t need his partner to define the relationship in this song. He already knows what they’re thinking, or so he says in the chorus. Appearing on 1987’s Sign O’ The Times, this song was actually a Top 10 hit for Prince. However, it’s often overshadowed by those songs of his that are larger than life. Personally, though, I think that it’s poignant and honest, which is refreshing to hear from someone of his pop star caliber.

“When You Were Mine”

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“Cuz I love you, baby, that’s no lie / I love you more than I did / When you were mine.”

This song appears on Prince’s third studio album, Dirty Mind, which came out in 1980. Later on, Cyndi Lauper even did her own version of this song for She’s So Unusual. “When You Were Mine”, by the title at least, sounds like it would be a little more regretful than it actually is. In this song, Prince explains that he still loves his ex, but actually more than he did when they were together. Sometimes, distance really does make the heart grow fonder.

“Let’s Pretend We’re Married”

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“Excuse me but I need a mouth like yours / To help me forget the girl that just walked out my door.”

This one is a little racy right from the beginning, but regardless, “Let’s Pretend We’re Married” is still a bop. This song is pretty much the embodiment of getting under someone to get over someone else, and Prince makes his intentions with a certain girl painfully clear over an infectious beat.

“Dance On”

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“They all know the words but the music is doomed.”

There’s not a ton of information on this song out there. However, if you listen to the lyrics, it’s evident that “Dance On” is making some kind of statement. Prince mentions grenades, gang violence, and nuclear war all within the first minute and a half, and then he throws out this lyric. Even though this song is definitely underrated, that line could capture anyone’s attention.

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