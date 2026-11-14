These 4 Sibling Bands Have Harmonies That Still Give Me Chills

There’s nothing quite like family harmonies. For decades, siblings have been making music together, sometimes with incredible success. These are four of the best sibling bands, with harmonies that still give me chills today.

The Everly Brothers

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Who can forget the tight harmonies of The Everly Brothers? The duo, made up of Don Everly and Phil Everly, spent many years releasing music together. Beginning with “Bye Bye Love” in 1957, The Everly Brothers went on to have incredible hits like “Wake Up Little Susie”, “Cathy’s Clown”, “When Will I Be Loved”, and “Crying In The Rain”, among others.

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What makes The Everly Brothers stand out is their crossover success. The Everly Brothers are one of the few musical acts in the latter part of the 1950s that had success at both pop and country radio. Sadly, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the real-life brothers. In the early 1970s, Don Everly and Phil Everly split amid tensions, with both of them pursuing solo careers. Fortunately, in 1983, The Everly Brothers reunited.

The Bee Gees

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The Bee Gees were an incredible trio of Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb, and Maurice Gibb. Born in England, The Bee Gees remain one of the most successful sibling bands of all time.

Their first hit, “New York Mining Disaster 1941)”, was released in 1967. For more than 30 years, The Bee Gees continued to release hit songs, including “How Deep Is Your Love”, “Stayin’ Alive”, “Night Fever”, and more. Interestingly, the three main members of The Bee Gees also wrote almost all of their own music.

The Carpenters

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The Carpenters have an incredibly impressive success story, which sadly ended in tragedy. Made up of brother and sister, Richard Carpenter and Karen Carpenter, the two had their first No. 1 single in 1970 with “(They Long To Be (Close To You)”. That song was followed by other hits like “We’ve Only Just Begun”, “Rainy Days And Mondays”, “Top Of The World”, and more.

Sadly, The Carpenters’ career was cut short due to Karen Carpenter’s battle with anorexia nervosa. Karen Carpenter passed away in 1983, the same year their Voice Of The Heart record was released.

The Bellamy Brothers

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The Bellamy Brothers, made up of David Bellamy and Howard Bellamy, spent more than 50 years touring and making music. But it all began with their first single, “Let Your Love Flow”, out in 1976. That song remains their biggest hit today.

Still, The Bellamy Brothers have had plenty of other hits, including “If I Said You Have a Beautiful Body Would You Hold It Against Me”, “Sugar Daddy”, “Redneck Girl”, and more. The Bellamy Brothers have also had success in other countries, becoming one of the most global crossover acts of all time.

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